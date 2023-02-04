Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Baylor vs. Texas Tech live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds
Halfway through the Big 12's 18-game schedule, the race to win the conference title is still up for grabs. No. 11 Baylor remains in the mix as it prepares to host Texas Tech on Saturday, but even the last-place Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) pose a threat in what is widely regarded as the nation's most rigorous league.
Pflugerville Weiss 2025 receiver Adrian Wilson talks Baylor and recent visit to Waco
With the Bears junior day being a large event with over 50 prospects in attendance, the Baylor staff had several of their top priority targets visit Waco a day earlier then the junior day in order to get more one on one personal time with the individual priority targets. Among...
Lubbock, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The San Jacinto Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on February 06, 2023, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
Lubbock family appears on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Chapman family of Lubbock made the big screen as contestants on popular game show, Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.
What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?
Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
fox34.com
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty, shot and killed police officer on Texas Tech campus, but trial continues
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, 24, pleaded guilty to Capital Murder at the start of his trial Monday Morning. He admitted he shot and killed a police officer, Floyd East Jr., on the campus of Texas Tech University in October 2017. RELATED STORY: Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech […]
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
One seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near 50th and Avenue Q, Lubbock Police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt, and another person had minor injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle near 50th Street and Avenue Q on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 3:51 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
KCBD
Two injured in crash near 50th and Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcyclist in the southbound lanes of Avenue Q near 50th Street. LPD received the call at 3:51 p.m. One person sustained serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries. First responders...
1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash, South Loop 289 and Interstate 27
Lubbock Police said one person was seriously injured a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 8:46 p.m.
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
fox34.com
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Comments / 0