OK! Magazine

'I Don't Recognize Her': Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'Having Too Much Work Done' To Her Face While Applying Lip Gloss

Gwen Stefani shared some snaps showing off some lipgloss, but fans had something to say about her appearance. "nothing satisfies my sweet tooth like a glossy moment … 💕gx @gxvebeauty," the No Doubt frontwoman, 53, captioned the snaps via Instagram on Monday, January 30. Fans then weighed in on Stefani's look. One person wrote, "Gwen these pictures don't even look like you," while another echoed similar thoughts, writing, "Where did Gwen go , haven’t seen her for quite awhile."A third person said, "I don’t recognize her. I saw her performing live in LA in the late 90s. Dial it back...
toofab.com

Man Who Dated 3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Brought to Tears by Messages of Support

After fiercely defending their connection, Dan Swygart shares one message which "made me cry." Dan Swygart has been feeling the love from "I Am Shauna Rae" fans after defending their relationship in a passionate video earlier this week. The 27-year-old's "flirtationship" with Shauna Rae -- a 23-year-old whose growth was...
People

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
msn.com

Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings

I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

E! News

