ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Mandy Moore Opens Up About Being a Mom of Two: ‘Endless Gratitude Every Day’

By Cara O’Bleness
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYMFy_0kcTVQo500

The actress and her husband, singer Taylor Goldsmith, share two boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEvq5_0kcTVQo500
Mandy Moore.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

As a mother of two children both under 2 years old, Mandy Moore has a lot on her plate these days. The singer-actress and her husband, singer Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first son, Gus, in February 2021. Last October, they became a family of four when she gave birth to the couple’s second son, Ozzie.

Moore recently chatted with People about motherhood and the “roller coaster of emotions” she’s experienced since becoming a mom of two young boys. The This Is Us star shared that while she went back to work sooner than she thought she would after having Ozzie, she felt “lucky” to be able to bring her newborn along with her.

Moore, who recently announced her new role as a Gymboree brand ambassador, also shared that her days are “overwhelming,” but that she and her husband acknowledge “every day is going to look different.”

“You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it is hard work,” she stated. “And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it’s just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well.”

Shortly after giving birth to her first child nearly two years ago, Moore told Parents how motherhood changed her life.

“I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world... It's going to impact the choices I make when it comes to work,” she said at the time. “Everything is different now.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Marries the Love of Her Life 43 Years After Her Mom Pressured Her to End Interracial Relationship

"I gladly took his last name. I've wanted it for a long time," says Jeanne Watts Sometimes happy endings get even happier. Last year, PEOPLE featured the story of a woman who reconnected with her long-lost love after 42 years apart. And just a few months ago, the couple — Stephen Watts and Jeanne Watts (formerly Gustavson) — got married! "When he proposed, I said, 'A thousand times yes!'" Jeanne, now 69, tells PEOPLE for the Valentine's Day special in this week's issue. "We're trying to make up for 42 lost years." Jeanne and Stephen...
OREGON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
StyleCaster

Who Is Liam Hemsworth Dating Now After His Divorce From Miley Cyrus & Rumors He Cheated On Her ’14 Times’?

Moving on. It’s pretty hard to stray away from the limelight when the song “Flowers” is allegedly written about your relationship. After moving on from Miley Cyrus, are we interested in who Liam Hemsworth’s dating now? Maybe. Miley and Liam had a very publicized relationship since they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The two have had their ups and downs throughout the years, but they finally married in 2019. Almost a year later, the couple filed for divorce. Liam announced the separation in a brief Instagram post, Liam wrote, “Hi all, just a quick note to...
People

Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'

Maria Shriver sought out life advice at a convent after her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger ended. During Shriver's appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast Monday, the journalist told host Hoda Kotb that she began feeling like she "had the freedom or permission" to be herself when she filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in July 2011, after 25 years of marriage.
People

Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
People

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is discussing the things her parents got right raising her and how she plans to pass them on to her two daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is expressing her gratitude for having great parents, who are now hands-on grandparents. Speaking with The New York Times ahead of the release of her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, this week, the author praised mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for how they raised her and how involved they are in the lives of her two daughters, Eloise Christina,...
People

Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'

Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt speech about the legendary music exec during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night Kevin Costner is celebrating Clive Davis as a "man who changed the times he lived in." The actor, 68, toasted the music executive and his legacy during Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt speech about his impact on the lives of many — including Whitney Houston. (Houston died on the night of the same party back in 2012.) "I want to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’

Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
People

Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce amid Her Rumored Romance with Chase Stokes

Evans wrote his latest single, "Over for You," about his split with Ballerini Morgan Evans is getting candid about heartbreak. The "Kiss Somebody" singer, 37, opened up on the Bobby Bones Show about what it's been like moving on from ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini and dealing with the social media storm following their divorce. "It was really tough," Evans said, referring to negative comments aimed at him after the split. "The only thing you can control is you, and how you feel and what you're doing. Thankfully I have good...
GEORGIA STATE
Pete Lakeman

After she ghosted her long-time friend; woman wonders whether to disclose what her husband did

What do you do when you feel that no one will believe you? An online newspaper’s help forum tried to tackle that difficult question. The woman, who I’ll call Jenny wrote about a long-time female friend whose friendship started in school. After school, Jenny moved away but kept in touch with her. After her friend had a baby, Jenny went to see her, leaving her husband behind.
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
507
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy