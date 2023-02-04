Mandy Moore Opens Up About Being a Mom of Two: ‘Endless Gratitude Every Day’

The actress and her husband, singer Taylor Goldsmith, share two boys.

As a mother of two children both under 2 years old, Mandy Moore has a lot on her plate these days. The singer-actress and her husband, singer Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first son, Gus, in February 2021. Last October, they became a family of four when she gave birth to the couple’s second son, Ozzie.

Moore recently chatted with People about motherhood and the “roller coaster of emotions” she’s experienced since becoming a mom of two young boys. The This Is Us star shared that while she went back to work sooner than she thought she would after having Ozzie, she felt “lucky” to be able to bring her newborn along with her.

Moore, who recently announced her new role as a Gymboree brand ambassador, also shared that her days are “overwhelming,” but that she and her husband acknowledge “every day is going to look different.”

“You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it is hard work,” she stated. “And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it’s just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well.”

Shortly after giving birth to her first child nearly two years ago, Moore told Parents how motherhood changed her life.

“I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world... It's going to impact the choices I make when it comes to work,” she said at the time. “Everything is different now.”

