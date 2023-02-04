Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Social Media is Fueling a Rise in Narcissistic Tendencies Among Young People
Social media has become an integral part of modern society, connecting people worldwide and allowing them to share their thoughts, opinions, and experiences with a vast online community. While social media has many benefits, it has also been criticized for fueling a rise in narcissistic tendencies among young people.
Navigating the Digital Age: The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health
In today's digital age, social media has become ubiquitous in our daily lives. From connecting with friends and family to sharing our thoughts and experiences, social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and stay connected. But as we spend more and more time online, many experts are raising concerns about the impact of social media on our mental health and well-being.
NBC26
Is keeping teens off social media unrealistic?
Most major social media outlets, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, allow users who are aged 13 and older to join their platforms. Even though 13-year-olds can sign up for accounts, whether they should is a different question. On Sunday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that he believes age 13 is too young to be on social media.
The Real Deal About Social Media and Our Nation
Those who know me know that I never write about anything that I don’t feel is of great importance to humanity. I often ask people if they’re on Tiktok and most of the time people reply no I don’t do that and it’s all because they have a totally misinformed view of the platform.
msn.com
Science Reveals the Exact Age When People are at Their Peak of Physical Attractiveness: Are You There Yet?
We have all heard the saying, "age is just a number," but could there be some truth to the idea that certain ages are associated with peak physical attractiveness? According to recent studies, the answer is yes. Scientists have pinpointed the age at which people are considered the most physically attractive, and the results may surprise you.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?
Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Attempt To Control The People In Their Lives
Over the last few years, I have worked with victims of narcissistic abuse who are trying to figure out how they fell under the control of their manipulators. The reality is that narcissists are known for their manipulative and controlling behavior, and they often use a variety of tactics to control the people in their lives. Here are five ways we typically see this behavior manifest:
Opinion: There are Many Reasons a Narcissist Stops Talking to You. Do You Know the Main Reason?
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Opinion: How To Recognize Emotional Blackmail In Dating Relationships
Emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation that can occur in dating relationships. It involves using emotional manipulation to control, coerce, or exploit a partner. Emotional blackmail can take many forms, but it usually consists in threatening to hurt oneself or others, withholding affection or attention, or using guilt to manipulate a partner. Recognizing and dealing with emotional blackmail in dating relationships can be challenging, but it's essential to understand the dynamics of this type of manipulation to protect yourself and your well-being.
Opinion: Understanding the Motivations Behind Narcissistic Behavior and Why It Is So Harmful To Others
Narcissistic behavior can be confusing and harmful to those around them. People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often exhibit a sense of entitlement, a need for control, and a lack of empathy, which can result in damaging relationships and a negative impact on those around them. But what motivates this behavior, and why is it so harmful? Understanding the motivations behind narcissistic behavior can help us better understand why these individuals behave the way they do and what we can do to protect ourselves and our relationships from their negative impact.
Tell us about the little things you do that make your relationship work
What are the tiny actions or non-negotiables that you find are key to a successful, functioning relationship?
Opinion: How To Recognize The Dangers of Narcissistic Gaslighting
Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation often used by individuals with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). The term "gaslighting" refers to manipulating another person's reality, causing them to question their memory, perception, or sanity. This manipulation can be highly damaging to an individual's mental health and lead to confusion, anxiety, and self-doubt.
Opinion: The Cycle of Idealization, Devaluation, and Discard in Narcissistic Relationships
Narcissistic relationships are characterized by a cycle of idealization, devaluation, and discard. This cycle is a pattern of behavior that is used by narcissists to manipulate, control, and exploit those around them. Understanding this cycle can help you to recognize when you are in a relationship with a narcissist and to take steps to protect yourself and your well-being.
5 Toxic Behaviors Parents Need to Avoid in Front Of Their Kids
Is parenting easy or a challenging task? If you’re a parent, what score would you give yourself in this course? Well, it isn’t about the score, because parents naturally wish the best for their children and would do anything possible to lay a foundation for that. However, there are times when the adopted parenting approaches and styles only wreak havoc on children’s behavior, especially in the case of toxic parents. Unfortunately, this has a long-lasting impact on them.
hhsknightlynews.com
The Truth Behind Teen Axniety
Did you know that you may have worse anxiety than Psychiatric Patients? Well, it’s entirely true! Many people are losing trust in people which makes many teenagers less social and more lonely. With having a smaller social life, more stress is put on teenagers that weren’t there in people before. Studies have shown that psychiatric patients in the 1950s have less stress than teenagers now. People are also developing worse anxiety from threats that are being put on them, for example, COVID, world war 3, and even elections. There are many things now that weren’t there before that are making teenagers have more and more stress put on them. Even in the 1980s, students showed higher stress levels than psychiatric patients in the 1950s and people then still didn’t have as high of stress levels as teenagers now!
Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men
Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men. Generational thinking refers to the way in which people view and understand the world based on the era in which they were born and raised. This perspective can shape an individual's beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours, and can also influence how they interact with others from different generations.
Chrissy Teigen Had a Great Reason For Skipping the Grammys
Chrissy Teigen is prioritizing her postpartum health — even if it means missing husband John Legend's performance of the Grammy-nominated track "God Did" at the 2023 award show. The "Cravings" cookbook author made it clear in a recent Instagram post that she'd rather hang out with her 3-week-old daughter, Esti Maxine.
Societal myth about men
There are many myths and misconceptions about men that have been perpetuated in society for a long time. These myths can be harmful not just to men, but to society as a whole. Here, we will discuss some of the most common myths about men, and why they are not true.
psychreg.org
Burnout in the Workplace – You Shouldn’t Be Ashamed if You’re Feeling It. Here’s Why
Burnout is a term that is becoming increasingly prevalent in the modern world, with more and more individuals speaking out about their mental health. And with high-profile people, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and TV presenter Chris Packham, stepping back from their roles, this shows anyone can experience it.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0