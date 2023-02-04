ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoran Bogdanovic

Navigating the Digital Age: The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health

In today's digital age, social media has become ubiquitous in our daily lives. From connecting with friends and family to sharing our thoughts and experiences, social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and stay connected. But as we spend more and more time online, many experts are raising concerns about the impact of social media on our mental health and well-being.
NBC26

Is keeping teens off social media unrealistic?

Most major social media outlets, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, allow users who are aged 13 and older to join their platforms. Even though 13-year-olds can sign up for accounts, whether they should is a different question. On Sunday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that he believes age 13 is too young to be on social media.
Lady Dragon Rider

The Real Deal About Social Media and Our Nation

Those who know me know that I never write about anything that I don’t feel is of great importance to humanity. I often ask people if they’re on Tiktok and most of the time people reply no I don’t do that and it’s all because they have a totally misinformed view of the platform.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Attempt To Control The People In Their Lives

Over the last few years, I have worked with victims of narcissistic abuse who are trying to figure out how they fell under the control of their manipulators. The reality is that narcissists are known for their manipulative and controlling behavior, and they often use a variety of tactics to control the people in their lives. Here are five ways we typically see this behavior manifest:
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Recognize Emotional Blackmail In Dating Relationships

Emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation that can occur in dating relationships. It involves using emotional manipulation to control, coerce, or exploit a partner. Emotional blackmail can take many forms, but it usually consists in threatening to hurt oneself or others, withholding affection or attention, or using guilt to manipulate a partner. Recognizing and dealing with emotional blackmail in dating relationships can be challenging, but it's essential to understand the dynamics of this type of manipulation to protect yourself and your well-being.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Understanding the Motivations Behind Narcissistic Behavior and Why It Is So Harmful To Others

Narcissistic behavior can be confusing and harmful to those around them. People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often exhibit a sense of entitlement, a need for control, and a lack of empathy, which can result in damaging relationships and a negative impact on those around them. But what motivates this behavior, and why is it so harmful? Understanding the motivations behind narcissistic behavior can help us better understand why these individuals behave the way they do and what we can do to protect ourselves and our relationships from their negative impact.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Recognize The Dangers of Narcissistic Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation often used by individuals with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). The term "gaslighting" refers to manipulating another person's reality, causing them to question their memory, perception, or sanity. This manipulation can be highly damaging to an individual's mental health and lead to confusion, anxiety, and self-doubt.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Cycle of Idealization, Devaluation, and Discard in Narcissistic Relationships

Narcissistic relationships are characterized by a cycle of idealization, devaluation, and discard. This cycle is a pattern of behavior that is used by narcissists to manipulate, control, and exploit those around them. Understanding this cycle can help you to recognize when you are in a relationship with a narcissist and to take steps to protect yourself and your well-being.
Jessica Robinson

5 Toxic Behaviors Parents Need to Avoid in Front Of Their Kids

Is parenting easy or a challenging task? If you’re a parent, what score would you give yourself in this course? Well, it isn’t about the score, because parents naturally wish the best for their children and would do anything possible to lay a foundation for that. However, there are times when the adopted parenting approaches and styles only wreak havoc on children’s behavior, especially in the case of toxic parents. Unfortunately, this has a long-lasting impact on them.
hhsknightlynews.com

The Truth Behind Teen Axniety

Did you know that you may have worse anxiety than Psychiatric Patients? Well, it’s entirely true! Many people are losing trust in people which makes many teenagers less social and more lonely. With having a smaller social life, more stress is put on teenagers that weren’t there in people before. Studies have shown that psychiatric patients in the 1950s have less stress than teenagers now. People are also developing worse anxiety from threats that are being put on them, for example, COVID, world war 3, and even elections. There are many things now that weren’t there before that are making teenagers have more and more stress put on them. Even in the 1980s, students showed higher stress levels than psychiatric patients in the 1950s and people then still didn’t have as high of stress levels as teenagers now!
A. U. IGNATIUS

Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men

Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men. Generational thinking refers to the way in which people view and understand the world based on the era in which they were born and raised. This perspective can shape an individual's beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours, and can also influence how they interact with others from different generations.
Chrissy Teigen Had a Great Reason For Skipping the Grammys

Chrissy Teigen is prioritizing her postpartum health — even if it means missing husband John Legend's performance of the Grammy-nominated track "God Did" at the 2023 award show. The "Cravings" cookbook author made it clear in a recent Instagram post that she'd rather hang out with her 3-week-old daughter, Esti Maxine.
A. U. IGNATIUS

Societal myth about men

There are many myths and misconceptions about men that have been perpetuated in society for a long time. These myths can be harmful not just to men, but to society as a whole. Here, we will discuss some of the most common myths about men, and why they are not true.
psychreg.org

Burnout in the Workplace – You Shouldn’t Be Ashamed if You’re Feeling It. Here’s Why

Burnout is a term that is becoming increasingly prevalent in the modern world, with more and more individuals speaking out about their mental health. And with high-profile people, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and TV presenter Chris Packham, stepping back from their roles, this shows anyone can experience it.
