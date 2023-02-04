ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

See Paul Shaffer Make One-Night-Only Return to Late-Night on ‘Fallon’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQBUI_0kcTUu7y00

Paul Shaffer made his one-night-only return to late-night Friday as he sat in for the Roots on The Tonight Show .

“It’s such a coincidence we’re here tonight because 41 years ago this very week was when David Letterman came on the air right across the hall here at NBC… so this is like our 41st anniversary,” Shaffer told host Jimmy Fallon .

The former longtime Late Show bandleader and his World’s Most Dangerous Band subbed in for Questlove and company so the Roots could attend Sunday’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. “So thanks to you, I have reunited the entire band from the Letterman show, and we’re all here,” Shaffer added.

Shaffer discussed his long history with Letterman and 30 Rock, and how he first declined Letterman’s overture to serve as musical director of the host’s then-NBC morning show. When Letterman moved to late-night, Shaffer accompanied him.

Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band later showcased their still-sharp musical chops by helping Fallon perform Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in a variety of genres and singers, like David Bowie and Bob Dylan:

“Paul Shaffer is one of the most important musical figures in late night history,” Fallon previously told Rolling Stone . “From SNL to Letterman , he’s done it all. I’m beyond honored and excited that they’re getting the band back together.”

The idea to bring Shaffer and his band back to NBC for the night surfaced over the past couple of weeks. “What a lovely gesture on Jimmy’s part,” Shaffer told Rolling Stone . “Questlove has always been so nice about mentioning my work with Letterman to me. He and the guys have gone ahead and blasted it into the 21st century.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

Beyonce Broke the Grammys Record. It’s Not Good Enough

The 65th Grammys was collaborative, witty, tear-jerking, and surprisingly touching for a music awards show often defined by its inability to get with the times — which is why Beyonce’s insulting snub for Album of the Year felt all the more shocking and like an indictment on the Recording Academy itself. Why is music’s biggest night so averse to giving Black women their due? Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh album, was a seductive club banger with heady lyricism and deep tributes to the queer community. In a Rolling Stone review, writer Mankaprr Conteh wrote that the album “traverses eras of dance music to...
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Drops Lethargic ‘As It Was’ Grammys 2023 Performance

Harry Styles returned to the Grammy Awards this Sunday to perform hit song “As It Was” from his third album Harry’s House. He is nominated for six awards this year, including Album, Record and Song of the Year. Styles’ close collaborator Kid Harpoon introduced his performance, tracing through his journey from a small bakery in Cheshire, England to the Grammy Awards stage. “Spending hours with him working in studios all around the world, I have not only witnessed firsthand the drive, dedication and passion,” the producer began. “I’ve also learned that like a fine bottle of tequila music is...
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Shouts Out Beyoncé During Her Record of the Year Win: ‘You’re ‘the Artist of Our Lives’

First “About Damn Time” took over TikTok; now the viral hit is officially the 2023 Record of the Year. Lizzo accepted the award for her hit single on Sunday, dedicating her win to Prince, whom she worked with before his death. She pointed out how she has dedicated her career to making positive, empowering music at a time when it wasn’t trendy. At the end of her speech, Lizzo called Beyoncé the “artist of our lives,” recalling a time when she skipped school to see her perform live in Houston. “About Damn Time” was also up for Song of the...
Deadline

Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele

Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending

Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
Popculture

Amy Robach's Stepson Shares Cryptic Message After Her ABC Exit

Amy Robach's stepson is ready to put her love affair with T.J. Holmes behind him, or at least that's what his social media post hints to. The son of Robach's estranged husband seemingly reacted to Robach being outed by ABC after an investigation into her romance with Holmes led to both of their exits. The 26-year-old posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon to his Instagram Story on Saturday, Jan. 28. In the clip, Fallon gestures with his hands while a caption reads, "Let's just move on!"
Rolling Stone

Karol G, GloRilla, And All The Songs You Need To Know

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Karol G teams up for a sweet one with Romeo Santos, GloRilla incinerates the trolls, and the return of Shania Twain, as well as new songs from NCT 127, Geese, Ella Mai and more. Karol G and Romeo Santos, “‘X Si Volvemos” (YouTube) Glorilla, “Internet Trolls” (YouTube) NCT 127, “Ay-Yo” (YouTube) Pinkpantheresse feat. Ice Spice, “Boy’s A Liar, Pt 2” (YouTube) Grant Knoche, “Another Reason” (YouTube) Lil Keed, “Long Way To Go” (YouTube) Ella Mai, “This Is” (YouTube) Shania Twain, “Best Friend” (YouTube) Raye, “Ice...
soaphub.com

Daytime Alum Morgan Fairchild Celebrates Her Birthday

Last year, Morgan Fairchild made a brief but welcome return to daytime as Haven de Haviland on General Hospital. Prior to that, she played Days of our Lives’ Anjelica Deveraux in 2018. The beloved actress is still busy performing, working tirelessly for her charities, and celebrating a wonderful milestone.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV

Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad." While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her."Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like,...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Please, We Implore You, Don’t Try to Shoot The Balloon

Conservatives are fantasizing about taking their shot at bringing down the reported Chinese Spy Balloon floating over the Midwest. We cannot stress it enough: THAT IS A BAD IDEA.  The balloon is located at an altitude of about 66,000 feet (12.5 miles), high above the airspace where commercial airliners typically fly. It is way, way, way above the altitude where a bullet could reach it. The Department of Defense has indicated that while taking military-based action to shoot down the balloon is being considered, the concern of potential harm to civilians by falling debris has stayed their hand.  If you tried to...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS New York

Grammys will pay tribute to 3 beloved musicians

NEW YORK -- During Sunday night's Grammy Awards, performers will pay tribute to three beloved musicians.Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" in memory of Loretta Lynn, who died in October.Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who died in November, will be remembered in a tribute by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood.Rapper Takeoff, from the group Migos, will also be honored.You can watch the Grammy Awards this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

103K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy