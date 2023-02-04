ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Miami Valley ice cream shop celebrates ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast Day’ with unique flavors, PJ party

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTkGS_0kcTU7Oy00

A Miami Valley ice cream shop celebrated “National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” on Saturday, according to a post on its social media page .

Montgomery Co. allocates thousands of dollars for community art grants

Jubie’s Creamery has been celebrating the holiday every year since it opened.

They opened their locations in Moraine and Fairborn early Saturday by offering unique breakfast-themed flavors including Frosted Flakes ice cream.

Jubie’s is donating a portion of the proceeds from the event to a local YMCA.

“At our Fairborn location, we partnered with the Fairborn Y,” Julie Dominicone, Vice President of Operations, told News Center 7. “You’re not only eating good but you’re doing good.”

Staff also wore pajamas and customers who did the same also got a discount.

For more information about the event and locations visit here .


Dayton, OH
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

