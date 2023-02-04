Miami Valley ice cream shop celebrates ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast Day’ with unique flavors, PJ party

A Miami Valley ice cream shop celebrated “National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” on Saturday, according to a post on its social media page .

Jubie’s Creamery has been celebrating the holiday every year since it opened.

They opened their locations in Moraine and Fairborn early Saturday by offering unique breakfast-themed flavors including Frosted Flakes ice cream.

Jubie’s is donating a portion of the proceeds from the event to a local YMCA.

“At our Fairborn location, we partnered with the Fairborn Y,” Julie Dominicone, Vice President of Operations, told News Center 7. “You’re not only eating good but you’re doing good.”

Staff also wore pajamas and customers who did the same also got a discount.

