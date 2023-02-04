The unthinkable is happening: the era of the V-8 Corvette is coming to an end, and an all-electric future is preparing to replace it. Chevrolet has already made its first steps in that direction with the launch of the Corvette E-Ray - the first hybrid Corvette ever, and by 2035, GM wants its entire lineup to be fully electric, with the Corvette having the same faith. The all-electric Corvette should arrive before the end of the decade, and it will bring new battery technology to improve range, performance, and acceleration.

4 DAYS AGO