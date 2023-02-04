Read full article on original website
Carscoops
US-Spec Ford Ranger Set To Go Into Production In July
The mid-size truck segment has always played second fiddle, but it’s quickly shaping up to be the one to watch. Besides the recently unveiled Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, Toyota is working on a new Tacoma. Ford will also offer a version of the redesigned Ranger in America and we’re starting to learn more about it.
gmauthority.com
Should GM Offer The Turbo 2.7L High-Output L3B Engine In The Full-Size SUVs?
Despite an industry-wide pivot to electric vehicles, internal-combustion engine technology continues to impress. That includes GM’s turbocharged 2.7L High-Output L3B four-cylinder gasoline engine, which can be found in a broad variety of applications, including the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Cadillac CT4, Chevy Colorado, and GMC Canyon. Notably, the turbo 2.7L I4 L3B is not offered in GM’s full-size SUVs – but maybe it should be.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Should GM Reduce 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Pricing?
Competition in the various all-electric vehicle segments continues to heat up, including in the EV crossover segment where the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV plays. In fact, two rivals to the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, the Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, just got a price drop. Which begs the question – should the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV follow suit?
Top Speed
What To Expect From The Electric Chevy Corvette
The unthinkable is happening: the era of the V-8 Corvette is coming to an end, and an all-electric future is preparing to replace it. Chevrolet has already made its first steps in that direction with the launch of the Corvette E-Ray - the first hybrid Corvette ever, and by 2035, GM wants its entire lineup to be fully electric, with the Corvette having the same faith. The all-electric Corvette should arrive before the end of the decade, and it will bring new battery technology to improve range, performance, and acceleration.
fordauthority.com
U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos
Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
gmauthority.com
Here Is 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Pricing With Options And Packages
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is the second model year for the all-electric crossover, once again offering a combination of all-electric motivation, cutting-edge tech features, and Caddy-branded luxury. GM Authority previously uncovered starting MSRPs for the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq in a post published late last month, but now, we’re bringing you complete 2024 Cadillac Lyriq pricing info, including available options and packages.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Lyriq Now Qualifies For EV Tax Credit Following Updated Classification Standards
The Cadillac Lyriq luxury EV crossover now qualifies for a federal clean vehicle tax credit following updated vehicle classification standards from the U.S. Treasury Department. The U.S. Treasury Department released the updated classification standards earlier Friday. The standards are used to determine the applicable MSRP limitation for EV tax credits...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe ATP Grows 4.5 Percent To Over $70,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of the Bow Tie’s full-size SUV, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe currently boasts a starting MSRP of $56,095. However, most buyers have been willing to pay much more for the body-on-frame utility, with the average transaction price (ATP) of new Tahoes reaching just over $70,000 late last year.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Smaller GMC Acadia Hit Its Objective
General Motors downsized the GMC Acadia for the crossover’s second generation, with the second-gen model slotting in a full segment size smaller than its predecessor. Now, according to Global Vice President of Buick, GMC, and GMC Hummer EV at General Motors, Duncan Aldred, the GMC Acadia “hit its objective” from a business perspective.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Y-Trim Level Structure Revised Starting With 2024 Cadillac Lyriq
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces a few key changes for the all-electric crossover, not the least of which is the debut of the new base-level 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech trim. As such, it appears as though Cadillac is revising its trim level structure strategy, starting with the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.
gmauthority.com
2022 Was The Chevy Malibu’s Best Sales Year Since 2019
The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the automotive landscape to its core, with a series of unprecedented events that limited the automaker’s ability to manufacture and sell vehicles. As we continue to progress out of the virus slump, sales and production output continue to improve, and now, the Chevy Malibu posted its best sales year in 2022 since the beginning of the pandemic.
GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs
Typically you won't find many GMC models on best of used cars lists. However, the GMC Terrain was spotted on an impressive list. The post GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Onix Plus Continues To Be Brazil’s Most Fuel-Efficient Car
General Motors announced that the Chevy Onix Plus continues to be the most fuel-efficient car in Brazil, where once again the low fuel consumption of Chevrolet‘s successful subcompact vehicle has been recognized by local authorities. The Chevy Onix Plus led the ranking of the most efficient cars in Brazil...
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country
Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
gmauthority.com
How The Cadillac Escala Concept Morphed Into The Celestiq: Exclusive
The Cadillac Escala concept that was unveiled at the August 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance represented the luxury marque at a critical fork in the road. The CT8 program that preceded it and which, to a certain extent, represented a production version of it, had frustratingly sat in clay model form in Cadillac’s Exterior Design Studio since 2014. First, the car was to be built in North America and China. Then China only, and then neither, as the global sedan market collapsed just as Cadillac was ready to compete with most of the world’s best.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Chile Sales Down Six Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased six percent to 2,553 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Toyota. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data...
