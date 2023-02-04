Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
thedigitalfix.com
The Flash is “one of the best superhero movies” James Gunn’s ever seen
After unveiling the first DCU slate, which is subtitled ‘Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,’ it’s clear to see that there are plenty of promising new movies and TV series in the works over at DC headquarters. However, despite sunsetting the DCEU in its current form, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, was full of praise for one of the last films on the old slate: The Flash movie.
netflixjunkie.com
James Gunn to Use Marvel’s Tried and Tested Tom Holland Factor for DC’s New Superman?
The debate surrounding the mistreatment of Henry Cavill in the DC Universe has not been forgiven but forgotten in favor of the grand lineup that James Gunn has just announced. Worries about how DC is headed to doom at the hands of Peter Safran and James Gunn have more or less vanished after the creator announced something as eccentric as The Authorities. And suddenly, a young Superman still coming to terms with his power as he struggles to pass midterms into high school does not seem like such a bad idea. But only on one condition: the new Superman needs to be played by Tom Holland.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest DC News: James Gunn says ‘The Flash’ only resets ‘some’ of the DCU and asks fans whether Superman should take off his underwear
DC is continuing its domination of the headlines even days out from DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement of the studio’s upcoming slate of projects, which will serve as the groundwork of the much-anticipated new DCU universal rebranding. But Gunn is already warning fans to not expect a system-wide reboot. The Suicide Squad director says to expect a more surgical process and not a total demolition…
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn announces new ‘Batman’ movie featuring the unexpected debut of another Wayne
James Gunn has just announced that his future DCU line-up will involve a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold. The film will introduce fans to the new version of the Caped Crusader in the DCU (different from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s incarnation) and debut him alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have ruffled some powerful feathers by trashing the first decade of the DCU
Not having any experience as a studio executive prior to be named as the DCU’s new overseer might prove to be beneficial in the long run for James Gunn, but it sounds as though his inability to hold back on sharing his unfiltered opinion may have ruffled a few feathers behind the scenes at Warner Bros.
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is already making some powerful enemies as DC fans accuse him of needless “homework assigning”
James Gunn is the ultimate controversy magnet these days, but his recent jabs at the DCU itself and those Warner Bros. executives might come back to bite him in the backside. In other news, Dave Bautista has once again put forth his name for Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War adaptation, making the fandom wonder if his days as Drax the Destroyer are truly numbered. Meanwhile, a Mandalorian fan theory relies on a lot of guesswork to determine Din Djarin’s future in the Star Wars universe, and Bill’s heartbreaking letter from The Last of Us episode 3 leaks online.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut
As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
ComicBook
James Gunn Hints at Fan-Favorite DC Comics Story Influencing DC Studios' Chapter 1
Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the opening projects for DC Studios' slate, revealing ten total in development projects that will comprise Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Then, a few days later, Gunn followed the slate up with a tweet confirming some of the comics that are inspiring those projects. Now, a recent Instagram Story from Gunn has fans thinking that there could be another important comic influencing the future of the DCU: Darwyn Cooke's DC: The New Frontier.
