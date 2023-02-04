Read full article on original website
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
City Council to review proposed Pueblo Amtrak Station design and engineering
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Monday's work session, Pueblo City Council is set to listen to and review a presentation on the proposed Pueblo Amtrak Station design and engineering. According to a presentation shared before the meeting, there is ongoing coordination with CDOT regarding the project with a 10% design concept. City of Pueblo View The post City Council to review proposed Pueblo Amtrak Station design and engineering appeared first on KRDO.
Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a portion of CO 115 is closed in Fremont County due to fire activity. CDOT reported at 3:02 p.m. that northbound CO 115 was closed between Pine St. and Locust St., Lincoln Park. This is a developing story. The post Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
KKTV
Fire at mobile home community in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home community for a fire in Fremont County on Monday. The Canon City Area Fire Protection District is assisting and says when they arrived at the community south of Canon City in the Lincoln Park area, two mobile homes were on fire. This was close to Highway 115 and Cedar.
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
International Space Station passomg through Colorado Springs
International Space Station passomg through Colorado …. International Space Station passomg through Colorado Springs. International Space Station passing through northern …. International Space Station passing through northern Colorado. Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon. Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon. Black History Month kickoff soul food luncheon. Black History Month...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County February 3, 2023 Edition
Thomas James Witmer, date of birth February 7, 1971 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000. Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, date of birth September 5, 1979 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records show that the man accused of cutting ten Comcast fiber-optic cables in downtown Colorado Springs last month and causing a widespread phone and Internet outage, was driving a stolen truck and was illegally in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. Michael Taylor, The post More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
84 people displaced after water main break in apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -84 people have to find another place to live for at least the next few months. Skyview Apartment residents were given 72 hours notice to leave their building after a water main break. Residents told 11News they are upset with how the apartment management has handled...
Colorado River running dry, groups aim to turn the tide
As levels in the Colorado River are at an all-time low, states downstream aren't getting water like they used to.
KKTV
WATCH: Construction worker in El Paso County rescued from trench
Peyton Post Office working to fix staffing shortage. One person was killed and second was seriously injured. Police say the woman was crossing the street at the busy South Nevada and Southgate when she was hit by a truck. Missing kid in El Paso County. Updated: 9 hours ago. KKTV...
KKTV
Fire inside Colorado Springs Waste Management under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a Colorado Springs trash facility is under investigation. Around 9:35 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at the Waste Management building near the MLK Bypass and I-25. “Our first crews made entry and found a fire...
CSFD: Large trash fire on Commercial Boulevard
UPDATE: SUNDAY 02/05/2023 10:25 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS)— The fire has been knocked down but continues to smolder, according to CSFD. CSFD says, “firefighters will be on scene awaiting heavy equipment operators to assist with overhaul.” ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD: Large trash fire on Commercial Boulevard SUNDAY 02/05/2023 10:01 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on […]
Plans for an east-side park in Colorado Springs moves forward with resident input
Plans to build Colorado Springs' first community park on the east side are moving ahead as city staff prepare to publicly present residents' feedback that has informed the creation of the park's draft master plan next month. The city announced early last year its plan to build the new Norman...
Officer-involved shooting at The Grove Apartments in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) that happened at The Grove Apartments in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6. At around 4:36 a.m., EPSO tweeted they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting […]
Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
Mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs built with hopes of 'turning tide' on tensions
A new mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs has riders excited about an experience they see vanishing around city parks — and excited about what it might mean for future projects. Under the supervision of city staff, volunteer hands have built a bike-only, downhill-only trail off the south face...
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
