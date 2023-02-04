ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)

The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed

It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Tom Brady will join FOX Sports' NFL broadcasts in Fall 2024

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, but he's going to take a year off before he begins his next chapter in the broadcast booth with FOX Sports. "I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd in his first interview since retiring. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."
Chicago Bears acquire Tee Higgins in one of these 3 trade packages

The Chicago Bears are headed into this off-season with plenty of question marks. They have some assets that can help them make it happen. That includes the most cap space in the NFL in addition to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Each of these things is going to very much help them build a better future.
CHICAGO, IL
Super Bowl prop betting increases in popularity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona gamblers expected to bet big on Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When sports betting became legal in Arizona, it was a gamble that’s apparently paying off for the state. In fact, recent numbers indicate that Arizonans made $4.6 billion in wagers in 2022, contributing more than $21 million to Arizona for taxes alone. When asked if the Department of Gaming expected the industry to be as successful as it appears to be, spokesman Max Hartgraves with the Arizona Department of Gaming said, “You know it was a little unexpected.”
ARIZONA STATE
