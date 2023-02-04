Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
With sports betting legal in Arizona, Super Bowl 57 could be record-setter for wagers
Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this article gave an incorrect date reference for the Super Bowl. Nothing comes close to the Super Bowl when it comes to the single sporting event that generates the most bets in the United States. Super Bowl 57 is in line to set a record...
Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)
The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: get big bonus now for Super Bowl head start
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Grab the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here and turn any $5+ bet on the NBA, college hoops, and more...
Super Bowl 57 first half points total over/under betting lines & picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs may be the final game of the NFL season, but it’s never...
NBC Sports
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady will join FOX Sports' NFL broadcasts in Fall 2024
Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, but he's going to take a year off before he begins his next chapter in the broadcast booth with FOX Sports. "I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd in his first interview since retiring. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."
DraftKings deposit bonus: $5 bet on any game and get $200 bonus instantly
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is so much to love about DraftKings’ latest deposit bonus, and sports fans can get access to it in time for Super...
Super Bowl LVII notable bets: The making of a 2,000-prop betting menu
Go inside the Caesars Sportsbook "prop party," where most of the list of Super Bowl LVII props was produced.
A.J. Green announces retirement from NFL, a legendary career minus a ring
Former Georgia football standout A.J. Green announced his retirement from football today, leaving without a coveted Super Bowl ring despite a career for the ages. Green posted the announcement on his Instagram page. In 12 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Green caught 727 passes for 10,514 yards...
Chicago Bears acquire Tee Higgins in one of these 3 trade packages
The Chicago Bears are headed into this off-season with plenty of question marks. They have some assets that can help them make it happen. That includes the most cap space in the NFL in addition to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Each of these things is going to very much help them build a better future.
Super Bowl prop betting increases in popularity
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly […]
Tom Brady reveals he'll wait until the fall of 2024 to join Fox Sports as an announcer
Tom Brady is done playing in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he's jumping into his new gig as an announcer with Fox Sports. The former Tampa Bay QB says he will wait until 2024 to join Fox Sports.
AZFamily
Arizona gamblers expected to bet big on Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When sports betting became legal in Arizona, it was a gamble that’s apparently paying off for the state. In fact, recent numbers indicate that Arizonans made $4.6 billion in wagers in 2022, contributing more than $21 million to Arizona for taxes alone. When asked if the Department of Gaming expected the industry to be as successful as it appears to be, spokesman Max Hartgraves with the Arizona Department of Gaming said, “You know it was a little unexpected.”
Patrick Mahomes updates injury status at Super Bowl media night
Patrick Mahomes gave an update on his injured ankle at Super Bowl media night that should have Chiefs fans feeling even more confident. There have been a slew of updates on Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle since the AFC Championship. This one comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Mahomes...
FanSided
