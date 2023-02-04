Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi
A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
WISN
Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The medical examiner identified her as Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville. Its statement indicated the forensic examination...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating shooting of 13-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police say the boy was dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
CBS 58
Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
CBS 58
Drug Overdose Alert issued in Racine County after 9 suspected overdoses seen in 1 week
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine County Public Health Division and City of Racine Public Health Department have issued a Drug Overdose Alert to raise community awareness after a recent increase in suspected overdoses. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nine suspected opioid drug overdoses were...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
wtaq.com
Names Released In Milwaukee Cop Killing
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
nbc15.com
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified
Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol
dailydodge.com
Washington County Authorities Investigating Second Traffic Fatality Of 2023
(Hartford) Washington County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the second traffic fatality of the year after a vehicle crash in the town of Hartford. Authorities received reports of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road, west of Level Road, around 8:19am Thursday. Prior...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Grandview High School closed due to investigation into officer killed
Grandview High School will be closed Tuesday due to the investigation into a police officer's death.
WISN
12 News Investigates: Hidden neighborhood danger -- street lights shocking dogs, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says he lost his best friend, Ted, a poodle mutt he rescued from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "Just the trauma of dealing with watching your dog die. I'm still working on that. I lost a pet and it seems like the response from the city – I expected more," Gross said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
