KTBS
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead in Shreveport; chase, arrests in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager shot Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting that started in Shreveport and ended with a car chase into Bossier City has died. Danthony Johnson, 19, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital less than an hour after he was shot multiple times, the Caddo Coroner's Office said.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
ktalnews.com
Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V
One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
KSLA
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officer involved in Friday night’s (Feb. 3) deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. On Monday, Feb. 6, Shreveport Police Department Chief Wayne Smith announced the officer involved in the fatal incident, identified as Alexander Tyler, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which Louisiana State Police is conducting.
Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting
Louisiana State Police (LSP) are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.
KTBS
BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
KSLA
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation. The mayor has...
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner
A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.
houmatimes.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor calls for change, saying citizens have endured too much violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux called for change on Tuesday, just hours after the residents of Shreveport lost another priceless life to senseless violence. “Shreveport is faced with yet another senseless loss of life on the streets of our city,” stated the Mayor. “Danthony Johnson should have...
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
ktalnews.com
VERDICT: Caddo Parish man guilty of indecent behavior with juvenile under 13
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man found guilty on Tuesday of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13 is now awaiting sentencing. Joshua Masters, 39, was found guilty in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court after the child, the child’s mother, and the investigating officer testified.
KTBS
Mooringsport man convicted of gun, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer. Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was convicted by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation. He's guilty of possession...
Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020.
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
