Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V

One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officer involved in Friday night’s (Feb. 3) deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. On Monday, Feb. 6, Shreveport Police Department Chief Wayne Smith announced the officer involved in the fatal incident, identified as Alexander Tyler, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which Louisiana State Police is conducting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier

The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YAHOO!

Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner

A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
HOUMA, LA
WGNO

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mooringsport man convicted of gun, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer. Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was convicted by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation. He's guilty of possession...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested

On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
