What’s better than brunch on a Sunday? Brunch any day of the week!. Located in a strip mall in Sun Prairie, Golden Nest Pancakes and Café was almost full by 11 a.m. on a recent weekday. At this large turquoise and gold-themed café, the ceiling lamps look like golden nests with egg-shaped light bulbs, and the tables are covered with linen. There’s plenty of space between tables, where a robot server saunters around, carrying food. (More on that later.)

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO