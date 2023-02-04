ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

captimes.com

Early literacy in Madison spotlight this week

Literacy was once again in the spotlight in Madison this week. Two events continued the conversation about teaching children how to read, focused on what’s known as the “science of reading.”. That is a departure from how many school systems taught children to read for decades, with a...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Chevon Bowen leads Madison College's Black Women’s Affinity Group

Chevon Bowen began working at Madison College in 2020 as a full-time faculty member and program director for Madison Area Technical College’s Industrial Safety program. Bowen serves as the intersectional educational and outreach coordinator, focusing on developing trainings and other professional development offerings through an equity lens. She is also involved in various projects that address system and structure reform through an equity and racial justice lens.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Madison leaders to superintendent: Don't retire yet

Some community leaders are asking Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to delay retirement, arguing his departure after only three years could stunt efforts to improve student performance. Jenkins, who announced Wednesday he plans to retire effective July 28, became the leader of the Madison Metropolitan School District in August 2020....
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Agrace founder leaves legacy of care

Folks who read the daily obits like I do no doubt notice the many tributes of thanks family members make to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking care of their departed loved ones during their last days. The person who was most responsible for building, nurturing and expanding...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

One way Madison may add lower-cost housing downtown: More floors

Madison leaders are tackling the city's housing shortage with contentious zoning changes — and the latest is new downtown-focused legislation that would add lower-rent apartments by allowing developers to add more stories to buildings. The proposed change to the city’s zoning ordinance, introduced this week by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Madison's Femmestival showcases food, music and visual artists

On the morning of Femmestival, Madison’s annual celebration of women, femmes and non-binary entrepreneurs, Alexa Alfaro will head west with a trailer of kebabs, lumpia and ube ice cream in tow. Alfaro owns Meat on the Street, a growing food truck and catering business based in Milwaukee. With three...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Brunch every day at Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe in Sun Prairie

What’s better than brunch on a Sunday? Brunch any day of the week!. Located in a strip mall in Sun Prairie, Golden Nest Pancakes and Café was almost full by 11 a.m. on a recent weekday. At this large turquoise and gold-themed café, the ceiling lamps look like golden nests with egg-shaped light bulbs, and the tables are covered with linen. There’s plenty of space between tables, where a robot server saunters around, carrying food. (More on that later.)
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
captimes.com

Madison violent crime 'trending in right direction,' police chief says

MADISON - Violent crime in Madison was down in 2022 compared with the year before, a sign the city is "trending in the right direction," Police Chief Shon Barnes said Friday. "It's fair to say we have been laser-focused on crime prevention," Barnes said during a press conference he called a State of Public Safety Address.
MADISON, WI

