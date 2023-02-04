ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim presents The Awful Place

After the Syracuse Orange broke their three-game losing streak with a win over Boston College, Jim Boeheim sat down with Pete Thamel from ESPN to address rumors of retirement and the current landscape of college basketball. Boeheim said he’s “likely to return” next season and dropped hints that we could...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Boston College

It’s officially the beginning of the end for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s (14-9, 5-7) 2022-2023 regular season campaign. With just six games left to go in the season, the Orange are looking to rebuild momentum today against the Boston College Eagles (14-11, 4-8) before suiting up for a four-game gauntlet against #11 North Carolina, #9 Notre Dame, #23 Florida State, and Miami.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse positional previews: Attack

Now that lacrosse season is officially underway, single-digit temperatures and snow be damned, it’s time to turn our attention to the women’s side, which gets underway this week. The Syracuse Orange women start their season inside the JMA Dome with a huge game against the team that blasted...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6) vs. Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim 2.5 point favorites on the road against Boston College. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. BC Blog: BC Interruption. Rivalry: 56-26,...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse vs Vermont and Boston College

We’ve got a full Saturday of Syracuse Orange sports while you ride out this frigid wind chill. First up, it’s the start of the men’s lacrosse season as Syracuse welcomes the Vermont Catamounts to JMA Wireless Dome to open the season. The game is at 1:00 on the ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Darrell Perkins hired to coach safeties

The Syracuse Orange have added their fifth new assistant coach for 2023. Taking over the safeties/rovers position will be Darrell Perkins. Perkins comes to Syracuse from UMass and before that he spent time at UConn, Fordham, Maryland and Old Dominion. He was a running back at Wyoming and during his first season with the Cowboys, Syracuse defensive coordinator Rocky Long was on the staff.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s 7-5 win over Vermont

The Syracuse Orange won a gritty game over the Vermont Catamounts 7-5 to start the 2023 campaign. An opening day victory is always appreciated, but not everything from today was encouraging to see. Here are my takeaways from SU’s first game of the year:. Long Stretches. You could tell...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Vermont preview

Welcome to the 2023 Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse season, ladies and gentlemen!!. Gary Gait and the boys are back for season number two of the brand new regime, and they are looking for bigger and better results than last year’s 4-10 season that marked the worst win-loss record in program history.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy