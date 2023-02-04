The Syracuse Orange have added their fifth new assistant coach for 2023. Taking over the safeties/rovers position will be Darrell Perkins. Perkins comes to Syracuse from UMass and before that he spent time at UConn, Fordham, Maryland and Old Dominion. He was a running back at Wyoming and during his first season with the Cowboys, Syracuse defensive coordinator Rocky Long was on the staff.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO