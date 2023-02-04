Read full article on original website

Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim presents The Awful Place
After the Syracuse Orange broke their three-game losing streak with a win over Boston College, Jim Boeheim sat down with Pete Thamel from ESPN to address rumors of retirement and the current landscape of college basketball. Boeheim said he’s “likely to return” next season and dropped hints that we could...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Boston College
It’s officially the beginning of the end for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s (14-9, 5-7) 2022-2023 regular season campaign. With just six games left to go in the season, the Orange are looking to rebuild momentum today against the Boston College Eagles (14-11, 4-8) before suiting up for a four-game gauntlet against #11 North Carolina, #9 Notre Dame, #23 Florida State, and Miami.
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse ShotQuality interview with Bennet Corcoran
The Syracuse Orange have been in an odd spot on the men’s basketball court, and several analytically inclined folks have been sounding the alarm for years. We decided to try and get smart by inviting a College Basketball Lifer and Extremely Smart Guy (tm) on the show to teach us more!
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s lacrosse positional previews: Attack
Now that lacrosse season is officially underway, single-digit temperatures and snow be damned, it’s time to turn our attention to the women’s side, which gets underway this week. The Syracuse Orange women start their season inside the JMA Dome with a huge game against the team that blasted...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the win over Boston College
It wasn’t pretty but the Syracuse Orange actually finished strong over the final minutes to take a 77-68 win over the Boston College Eagles. The Orange are now 7-6 in ACC play so what did we take away from last night’s performance:. Dominant Dutch. Playing against his friend...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6) vs. Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim 2.5 point favorites on the road against Boston College. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. BC Blog: BC Interruption. Rivalry: 56-26,...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse vs Vermont and Boston College
We’ve got a full Saturday of Syracuse Orange sports while you ride out this frigid wind chill. First up, it’s the start of the men’s lacrosse season as Syracuse welcomes the Vermont Catamounts to JMA Wireless Dome to open the season. The game is at 1:00 on the ACC Network Extra.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Edwards-Mintz duo power Orange to bounce-back road win over Boston College
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team entered its Saturday afternoon road matchup against the Boston College Eagles cold as ice, as the program hoped to break a three-game losing streak that saw demoralizing defeats to North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Virginia. Against the Eagles, the Orange (14-10, 7-6) returned...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Darrell Perkins hired to coach safeties
The Syracuse Orange have added their fifth new assistant coach for 2023. Taking over the safeties/rovers position will be Darrell Perkins. Perkins comes to Syracuse from UMass and before that he spent time at UConn, Fordham, Maryland and Old Dominion. He was a running back at Wyoming and during his first season with the Cowboys, Syracuse defensive coordinator Rocky Long was on the staff.
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s 7-5 win over Vermont
The Syracuse Orange won a gritty game over the Vermont Catamounts 7-5 to start the 2023 campaign. An opening day victory is always appreciated, but not everything from today was encouraging to see. Here are my takeaways from SU’s first game of the year:. Long Stretches. You could tell...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Vermont preview
Welcome to the 2023 Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse season, ladies and gentlemen!!. Gary Gait and the boys are back for season number two of the brand new regime, and they are looking for bigger and better results than last year’s 4-10 season that marked the worst win-loss record in program history.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse wins season opening slop-fest, 7-5, over Vermont
So that wasn’t exactly what we were all hoping to see, but in the end the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team came away from their season opener in the JMA Dome with a 7-5 victory over the Vermont Catamounts. It was just an absolute mess of a game...
