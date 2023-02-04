Read full article on original website
Ashley Benson’s Reportedly Dating Oil Heir Brandon Davis 1 Year After G-Eazy Split
Ashley Benson is reportedly dating Brandon Davis. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, and the oil heir, 43, “have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” PEOPLE magazine reported on Friday, Feb. 3. Two days earlier, the new couple were seen on a double date with her pal Emma Roberts and Emma’s boyfriend Cody John at a basketball game before heading to a birthday party.
Salma Hayek's Dating History Includes Edward Norton and Josh Lucas
Salma Hayek has long been regarded as one of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood. The star rose to fame in Tinsel Town after starring in 1996's "From Dusk Till Dawn," and has continued to expand her résumé, appearing in films like "Wild Wild West," "Dogma," and "Frida," the latter of which garnered critical acclaim. Most recently, Hayek is the voice of Kitty Softpaws in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and stars alongside Channing Tatum as Maxandra Mendoza in "Magic Mike's Last Dance," set to release on Feb. 10.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Brandon Lee Reveals What Mom Pamela Anderson Is Really Like
Get ready to meet the real Pamela Anderson. Fans will get an inside look into the Baywatch star's life in her new Netflix documentary Pamela: a love story. And there's no one better to help tell...
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening: Photos
Date night. Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva made a rare red carpet appearance in New York City on Tuesday, January 17. They stepped out at a special screening of the 73-year-old actor's new movie, Maybe I Do, alongside Gere's costars, Susan Sarandon and Emma Roberts. Silva, 39, wore a sleeveless red jumpsuit with pleated trousers […]
Ben Affleck Hangs Out With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Longtime Boyfriend John Miller In California
A new Hollywood bromance may be forming between Jennifer Garner's old and new love! Ben Affleck and John Miller were seen exchanging handshakes and smiles outside the actress' California home on Monday, January 30. As seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, the Argo actor was waiting outside his ex-wife's home when the low-key couple arrived.As Garner parked her car on the sidewalk, Miller walked over to Affleck to greet him, with the two exchanging a few words while smiling. Shortly after, the brunette beauty — who stunned in a navy cardigan with a blouse, jeans and sneakers —...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Viola Davis and Keke Palmer stun in bold looks as they join Michelle Williams at AFI Awards Luncheon
The Golden Globes took place on Tuesday night, with the biggest stars hitting the red carpet in their most glamorous looks. And the stars returned Friday for the AFI Awards luncheon.
Emma Roberts Explains Why She Was Excited To Work With Her Aunt Julia Roberts' Longtime Co-Star Richard Gere
Richard Gere and Emma Roberts play father and daughter in the upcoming comedy, Maybe I Do.
Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks
Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Storm Reid and Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Euphoria star Storm Reid just hard launched the new love in her life, and yes, it’s both red carpet *and* Instagram official. On January 12, at the premiere of her new movie “Missing,” Storm made her debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback on the University of Colorado football team and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
Just Leave Jonah Hill & Lauren London Alone
Lauren London and Jonah Hill play star-crossed lovers in the new Netflix film, You People—at least at first. Without ruining the movie, Eddie Murphy, who plays London’s father, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in the role of Hill’s mother, make it nearly impossible for their relationship to work and chaos ensues. (Just keeping watching.) Anyway, the film’s […]
Amelia Hamlin Is Rocking a Mustache — and Feeling “More Beautiful and Powerful Than Ever”
Lisa Rinna’s model daughter took on an unexpected beauty look for a recent Vivienne Westwood photo shoot. Amelia Gray Hamlin is again playing with her look in a daring, experimental way, recently rocking a long, flowing mustache for a new campaign for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. “To say...
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Engaged To Boyfriend Evan McClintock: Photos
Hailie Jade Mathers is getting married! Eminem‘s 27-year-old daughter announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on Instagram February 6. Hailie shared photos of Evan getting down on one knee with a gorgeous diamond ring before he popped the big question. A professional photographer snapped photos of the romantic engagement, which took place on a rooftop on Saturday, February 4. “Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11,” Hailie wrote in her caption.
‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Connected With Another Competitor Before Nelson Thomas
'The Challenge' rookie Olivia Kaiser had a fling with someone else before linking up with veteran Nelson Thomas.
