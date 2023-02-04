Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Inside Nova
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle on the Struggle of “Not Being Able to Afford” Her $14M Mansion
In a new interview with The Cut, by way of promoting her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared more about the adjustments she and husband Prince Harry went through after leaving their roles as senior working royals. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the challenges they faced when looking for a new home together, outside of the UK, saying that when they initially fell in love with the Montecito mansion they live in now, they weren’t sure they could afford it.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getting ‘Stripped’ of Titles Is a ‘Very Real Possibility’: Details
Not counting it out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their royal titles following their docuseries and his Spare memoir. "There’s a very real decision to be made of course with respect to whether or not the Sussexes get to keep their titles," a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of […]
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Exiled By Hollywood Elites Due To Docuseries, Memoir Drama
The Americans reportedly want to oust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after releasing their controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," and his memoir, "Spare." Not only that, but the Hollywood elites also seemingly exiled the royal couple, not getting any invites to important events.
3 Reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Likely Won’t Attend King Charles’ Coronation
Here are a few reasons why even if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend King Charles' coronation their two children Archie and Lilibet likely won't be there
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage
As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
netflixjunkie.com
Downfall! From Kate Middleton and Prince William to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Lost Their Royal Status
Just like two peas in a pod, Princess Diana’s two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, are always linked together. While one would love to see the brighter side, Prince Harry’s bombshell of a memoir left no room for doubt about it being the contrary. The memoir is famously titled Spare, a testament to how he was treated in his family, owing to Prince William being the likely future heir to the throne. Even before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could think of making a grand Megxit, the media made the divide between the Sussex and the Cambridges very clear.
netflixjunkie.com
Remember When Meghan Markle was Spotted Bringing THIS for Prince Harry?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for about four years and will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. They have been through some very difficult times over the past few years, but somehow they have managed to come this far. The ex-royal couple is happily married now, but the footprints of their happy relationship trace back to when they initially began dating.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry admits he was 'EMBARRASSED' to show Meghan his Nottingham Cottage home
Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that although he had been looking forward to showing Meghan his London home, he worried that the two-bedroom cottage might not live up to expectations.
Resurfaced Video Shows ‘Death Stare’ Meghan Markle Got From Sophie Wessex During the Duchess’s Final Royal Engagement
Royal fans are reacting to a resurfaced clip of the look Prince Edward's wife Sophie gave Meghan Markle in church just before the duchess stepped down from royal duties.
Prince Harry Reveals Alleged Text Messages From Kate Middleton That Left Meghan Markle ‘Sobbing On The Floor’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. There’s a lot more to that bridesmaid dress story you’ve heard about. According to Prince Harry in his new memoir Spare, per an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle had it out with Kate Middleton via text message — and the whole thing left the future Duchess of Sussex in a pool of tears in May of 2018. According to the Prince, Kate texted Meghan four days before the big event to complain that Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress didn’t fit. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” she allegedly wrote. “She cried when she tried it on a home.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Didn’t Get Their ‘Dream’ Wedding
Prince Harry wrote in 'Spare' he and Meghan Markle's 'dream' wedding would've had them getting married in a casual ceremony in Botswana but 'it wasn't up to us.'
Body Language Expert Points Out Sophie Wessex’s ‘Grim-Faced’ Expression and Looking ‘Dour’ When Prince Harry Married Meghan Markle
A body language expert is breaking down the expressions and behavior displayed by several royals the day Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, and how Sophie’s was the most surprising.
Kate Middleton’s Reaction to Cameras Is All Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Author Says
A commentator says Kate Middleton doesn't keep the spotlight on her when she's in front of cameras which is key in handling the spotlight, in line with Prince Philip's advice and Queen Elizabeth's example.
