FORECAST: Cold temps to kickoff the weekend
FORECAST:
- While tonight will be cold, conditions will start to improve at the start of the week.
- Sunday is expected to be cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.
- There will be a slight chance for light showers tomorrow, but most of us will stay dry through the middle of the week.
- The next best chance for widespread rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday.
- Temperatures will gradually trend well above average by Tuesday and will make it back to the low to mid-60s.
