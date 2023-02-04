ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Cold temps to kickoff the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

FORECAST:

  • While tonight will be cold, conditions will start to improve at the start of the week.
  • Sunday is expected to be cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.
  • There will be a slight chance for light showers tomorrow, but most of us will stay dry through the middle of the week.
  • The next best chance for widespread rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday.
  • Temperatures will gradually trend well above average by Tuesday and will make it back to the low to mid-60s.

