Bakersfield, CA

Police arrest five drivers at DUI checkpoint in East Bakersfield

By Paige Atkison, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department released the results of a DUI and driver's license checkpoint held in East Bakersfield Friday evening.

According to BPD, officers screened 604 vehicles, arresting five people for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers also cited 23 people for driving without a license and seized 34 vehicles. Of the vehicles seized, 27 were impounded and seven were released to licensed drivers.

LET'S -BE -REAL
2d ago

It should have been more than 5 people. We have to be honest about these people drunk driving. Over 30 people have been killed and severely injured in hit and runs since November.

