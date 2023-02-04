Police arrest five drivers at DUI checkpoint in East Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department released the results of a DUI and driver's license checkpoint held in East Bakersfield Friday evening.
According to BPD, officers screened 604 vehicles, arresting five people for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officers also cited 23 people for driving without a license and seized 34 vehicles. Of the vehicles seized, 27 were impounded and seven were released to licensed drivers.
