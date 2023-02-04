Fast X is soon approaching and nostalgia is running high among the fans of the franchise. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers of the franchise are releasing a trailer of a past movie every day counting down to the release of the trailer for the newest installment. The latest movie to get a trailer is the 2009 Fast and Furious which saw Dom and Brian teaming up to take down a drug lord. The trailer takes us back to Mexico with Dom and the gang. The action-packed trailer hits the nostalgic factor right by featuring actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot among others. It shines a light on the emotional stakes and banter between Dom and Brian that was the highlight of the feature after the events of the previous films.

