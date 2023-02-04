ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff

Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Popculture

Blake Lively Teams With CW Star for Movie Adaptation of Hit Romance Novel

Blake Lively added another project to her busy schedule on Thursday. She signed up to star in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The project will be directed by former Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who has also signed on to star. It...
Collider

'Fast & Furious' Legacy Trailer Brings the Original Crew Back Together

Fast X is soon approaching and nostalgia is running high among the fans of the franchise. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers of the franchise are releasing a trailer of a past movie every day counting down to the release of the trailer for the newest installment. The latest movie to get a trailer is the 2009 Fast and Furious which saw Dom and Brian teaming up to take down a drug lord. The trailer takes us back to Mexico with Dom and the gang. The action-packed trailer hits the nostalgic factor right by featuring actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot among others. It shines a light on the emotional stakes and banter between Dom and Brian that was the highlight of the feature after the events of the previous films.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
digitalspy.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
The Independent

Keanu Reeves admits he begged Warner Bros ‘every year’ for a Constantine sequel

Keanu Reeves has admitted just how hard he fought for Warner Bros to greenlight a Constantine sequel.In September 2022, the studio confirmed a forthcoming sequel to the actor’s 2005 fantasy horror film – based on DC/Vertigo’s Hellblazer comics – in which he starred as suicide survivor and demon hunter John, who finds himself entangled in a supernatural plot between angelic and demonic forces. The spin-off comes nearly two decades after the original was released, with Reeves admitting it took continued persistence before Warner Bros finally agreed to a sequel.“I kept asking almost every year,” Reeves told Total Film (via...
POPSUGAR

Vin Diesel Teases "Fast X" With a New Poster and Trailer Premiere Date

Buckle up, Fast & Furious fans: the franchise's 10th main installment, "Fast X," is on the horizon, and we finally have our first look at it. On Jan. 31, veteran star Vin Diesel teased his return as Dominic "Dom" Toretto by sharing a mysterious "Fast X" poster on Instagram. "We're almost there… We can't wait to share a taste of what's coming…," he captioned it, also confirming that the film's first trailer will debut on Feb. 10.
IGN

Sci-Fi Action Film 65 Starring Adam Driver to Release in India on March 10

The first of many Adam Driver films will be arriving in early March, as Sony Pictures' 65 finally makes its way to theatres. The film starring the two-time Academy Award nominated actor as Pilot Mills. The story follows Mills after a massive crash on an unknown planet, which turns out to be Earth, 65 million years ago. Stranded in a planet alongside another survivor, Koa played by Ariana Greenblatt. Mills has one shot to save himself, as they make their way through treacherous terrain featuring prehistoric creatures such as dinosaurs and more.

