‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Blake Lively Teams With CW Star for Movie Adaptation of Hit Romance Novel
Blake Lively added another project to her busy schedule on Thursday. She signed up to star in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The project will be directed by former Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who has also signed on to star. It...
'Fast & Furious' Legacy Trailer Brings the Original Crew Back Together
Fast X is soon approaching and nostalgia is running high among the fans of the franchise. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers of the franchise are releasing a trailer of a past movie every day counting down to the release of the trailer for the newest installment. The latest movie to get a trailer is the 2009 Fast and Furious which saw Dom and Brian teaming up to take down a drug lord. The trailer takes us back to Mexico with Dom and the gang. The action-packed trailer hits the nostalgic factor right by featuring actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot among others. It shines a light on the emotional stakes and banter between Dom and Brian that was the highlight of the feature after the events of the previous films.
‘Yellowstone’ May Come to an End Due to Conflicts With Kevin Costner’s Western Movie ‘Horizon’ (Report)
Paramount+ ratings juggernaut “Yellowstone” is in jeopardy of coming to an end – or at least suffering the exit of series star Kevin Costner – according to multiple media reports Monday. Costner wants to free up more time to focus on his next western film, “Horizon,”...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Cast as Singer in Upcoming Biopic, Director Antoine Fuqua Announces
Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the late King of Pop in an upcoming biopic. The news was announced by Antoine Fuqua, who was revealed by Deadline earlier this month to be directing a film (tentatively titled Michael) based on the celebrated singer’s life. “Proud to announce...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Dennis Quaid Spotted At Texas Apple Store While In Town Filming New Show
The actor was in town filming scenes for the new "Yellowstone" spinoff.
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Was the ‘Hardest Physical Role I’ve Ever Had’
Keanu Reeves confesses he has never been pushed harder physically than he was while filming the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” Reeves told Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Keanu Reeves admits he begged Warner Bros ‘every year’ for a Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves has admitted just how hard he fought for Warner Bros to greenlight a Constantine sequel.In September 2022, the studio confirmed a forthcoming sequel to the actor’s 2005 fantasy horror film – based on DC/Vertigo’s Hellblazer comics – in which he starred as suicide survivor and demon hunter John, who finds himself entangled in a supernatural plot between angelic and demonic forces. The spin-off comes nearly two decades after the original was released, with Reeves admitting it took continued persistence before Warner Bros finally agreed to a sequel.“I kept asking almost every year,” Reeves told Total Film (via...
Vin Diesel Teases "Fast X" With a New Poster and Trailer Premiere Date
Buckle up, Fast & Furious fans: the franchise's 10th main installment, "Fast X," is on the horizon, and we finally have our first look at it. On Jan. 31, veteran star Vin Diesel teased his return as Dominic "Dom" Toretto by sharing a mysterious "Fast X" poster on Instagram. "We're almost there… We can't wait to share a taste of what's coming…," he captioned it, also confirming that the film's first trailer will debut on Feb. 10.
Sci-Fi Action Film 65 Starring Adam Driver to Release in India on March 10
The first of many Adam Driver films will be arriving in early March, as Sony Pictures' 65 finally makes its way to theatres. The film starring the two-time Academy Award nominated actor as Pilot Mills. The story follows Mills after a massive crash on an unknown planet, which turns out to be Earth, 65 million years ago. Stranded in a planet alongside another survivor, Koa played by Ariana Greenblatt. Mills has one shot to save himself, as they make their way through treacherous terrain featuring prehistoric creatures such as dinosaurs and more.
