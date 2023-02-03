Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]
Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
Complex
Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Black Girl Who Was Wrongly Reported to Police Over Science Project
Yale University has honored the work of Bobbi Wilson, a 9-year-old Black girl who was wrongly reported to the police while catching insects in her neighborhood. According to NBC News, the New Jersey fourth-grader became fascinated with spotted lantern flies after learning about the invasive species in school. Though the insects don’t directly harm humans or animals, they pose a serious risk to trees, plants, and crops. So, in an effort to curb the insects’ presence, Bobbi turned to TikTok and found a homemade recipe for bug repellent, which consisted of soap, dish water, and apple cider vinegar. She then went around her neighborhood, sprayed every lantern fly she could find, and placed them in a plastic bottle.
Harvard Students WALK OUT In Protest Over Return Of Professor Accused Of Forcefully Kissing And Groping Grad Students
Over 100 students at prestigious Harvard University walked out of an anthropology class on January 25 in protest of the course's professor, who was accused of forcefully kissing and grouping students in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dr. John Comaroff was an expert on South Africa who taught anthropology courses at Harvard when he was accused of sexual misconduct — including an allegation of a threat of rape — by several former graduate students. The university placed him on unpaid leave in January 2022 while an internal investigation was conducted, however, despite the backlash and students' concerns, the professor returned to...
Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates
A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
Public education without students? New movement could transform America’s schools
What if they offered public education and no one came?
As woke curriculum increases, classical education booms: Hillsdale College sees 53% increase in applications
While overall college enrollment is down, applications for faith-based and classical educations are surging.
Young, Gifted, and Black: Nine-Year-Old David Balogun Receives High School Diploma, One of Youngest Graduates Ever
The average nine-year-old kid is worried about playing outside or figuring out basic multiplication, however, every kid isn’t average. Meet David Balogun, who The Guardian reported received his high school diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, PA. Balogun was taking classes remotely and has already earned some college credits. “I had to get outside of the box. Playing pillow fights when you’re not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house,” David’s mother, Ronya Balogun said. “He’s a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that’s beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.”
Blue Valley parents concerned for Chinese immersion program
Parents in the Blue Valley School District Chinese immersion program are looking for answers after hearing the program their students are in is getting evaluated.
The Story of an Autistic Girl Who, Despite Having a Hard Time at School, Studies at a University at Age 11
Adhara Pérez Sánchez, a girl from Mexico, has an IQ that is 2 points higher than that of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. She is just 11 years old and has become not just someone to emulate, but also to follow and admire. And this is exactly what we are going to do today.
Here are the key changes the College Board is making to its AP African American studies course
The College Board on Wednesday announced major changes to its Advanced Placement (AP)) African American studies course after objections from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), drawing sharp criticism from advocates and civil rights groups who said the alterations removed key material. The College Board has said the changes were already in progress, […]
Pass the TEAS Exam with Flying Colors: Insider Tips for Nursing Students
The TEAS exam, or the Test of Essential Academic Skills, is a crucial assessment tool used by nursing schools in the United States to evaluate the academic potential of aspiring nursing students.
Comments / 0