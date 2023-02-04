Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Kossuth County Board to Meet
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 8am to first discussion and possibly make a decision on support of State Auditor’s Bill for an Act Relating to the Penalty for Public Employees and Public Officials Taking Money from a Public Employer. The board wants to make clear its position on the matter.
kiow.com
McNay Farm Field Day Will Focus on Swath Grazing
Cattle producers are invited to attend an educational program and pasture walk on Feb. 21 at the McNay Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm near Chariton. Chris Clark, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the event will highlight a recent project demonstrating swath grazing during the winter to reduce labor and feed costs.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Board to Meet
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will discuss a number of road issues along with other topics in their Tuesday morning meeting beginning at 9am . Winnebago County Treasurer Juie Swenson will present her semi-annual report from her department. Then the board will turn their attention to a proposed sharing agreement with Hancock County. The agreement is over the housing of prisoners at the Winnebago County Jail from Hancock County.
kiow.com
Forest City Council Meeting (LIVE)
(Click the link above to view the city council meeting live.) The Forest City Council will meet beginning at 7pm in the City Council Chambers of the Forest City Hall. The council is looking to establish civil penalties for brush collected outside the City limits of Forest City. Brush collected outside of the city limits and dropped off at the city brush collection site is strictly prohibited. The first offense is not to exceed $750.00. Each repeat offense is not to exceed $1,000.00.
kiow.com
Wright County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)
(Click the link above to go live to the Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting.) The meeting will cover the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Quarterly Report. This will be followed by the board reviewing the Wright County Compensation Committee’s recommendations for pay increases to all county elected officials. The board will only be able to reduce the recommended percentage increases or accept them. They cannot increase them. These pay changes will take effect on July 1st.
kiow.com
Hancock County Supervisors Meeting (Live)
(Click on the live link above to view the Hancock County Supervisors Meeting) The meeting will cover the builder’s risk policy and coverage amounts for vestibule and roof projects. The board will also review an amended 28E agreement with Winnebago County regarding housing of Hancock County inmates. Jeremy Purvis,...
kiow.com
Larry Wallace Torkelson
Larry Wallace Torkelson, 88, of Forest City, Iowa, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 11:00 AM On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, with Pastor Bob Snitzer officiating. Visitation will take...
kicdam.com
Weekly Health Update: Dizziness and Vertigo
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We have all more than likely experienced some sort of spinning sensation in our daily lives but causes the odd feeling?. Craig Cantrall, a physical therapist at Spencer Hospital, tells us before a diagnosis can be reached for dizziness and vertigo it is important to know the difference between the two terms.
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Review Courthouse Improvement Project
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am on Monday. KIOW.com will provide a link on Monday morning to view the meeting live. The meeting will cover the builder’s risk policy and coverage amounts for vestibule and roof projects. The board will also review an amended 28E agreement with Winnebago County regarding housing of Hancock County inmates.
kiow.com
Dennis R. Norstrud
Dennis R. Norstrud, age 86 of Thompson, IA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Forest City, IA. Funeral...
kiow.com
The Frostbite Olympics are Being Held in Algona
Those who would want to compete in winter activities will have the chance this weekend in Algona. The Frostbite Olympics are taking place and they don’t include downhill skiing, bobsleds, or precision figure skating. There will be chili cookoffs, ice fishing, a trivia night, a bacon contest, and a...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
kiow.com
Margaret J. (Struck) Larson
Margaret J. (Struck) Larson, 92, of Kanawha, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 118 East Second Street. Kanawha, Iowa, 50447. 641-762-3211.
DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County
(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
951thebull.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
kicdam.com
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
KIMT
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Three KICD area Wrestlers Find the Podium at Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up Friday night, and 3 KICD area Wrestlers found their way to the podium. GTRA’s Trista Guinn would place 6th in the 110 pound Bracket, Spencer’s Shaylee Sutherland took 7th in the 135 pound Bracket, and Olivia Huckfelt would win the 235 pound State Championship, pinning all of her opponents in the tournament.
