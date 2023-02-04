Sri Lanka marks independence anniversary amid economic woes

Read full article on original website
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
maritime-executive.com
Philippines Considers Joint Maritime Patrols With United States
Amidst continued security concerns in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering new joint maritime patrols with the United States, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. The two nations have a mutual defense agreement, and both conduct their own independent maritime patrols in the contested Spratly...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Pakistan PM warns of ‘tough time’ to fulfill IMF conditions
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Friday warned of a “tough time” as his government struggles to comply with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of the country’s bailout package. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed an auditorium of top...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Blackouts, Currency Dives and Corruption: Pakistan's Economy Is on the Brink of Collapse
International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
BBC
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan leader's love-hate relationship with India
In 2001, Pervez Musharraf believed the time had come to "turn over a new leaf" in rebuilding the broken relationship between India and Pakistan. The nuclear-armed rivals had fought two wars and a limited conflict over the disputed region of Kashmir. Peace was elusive along the de-facto border dividing Kashmir between the two neighbours.
China Hits Back At US After Janet Yellen Calls Beijing 'Barrier' To Debt Reform In Africa
Xi Jinping's representative in Zambia slammed the U.S. after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Beijing a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa. What Happened: Hitting back at Yellen, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said the U.S. should clear up its own debt issues before weighing in on African debt.
energyintel.com
War Imperils Japan's Energy Security
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis have exacerbated Japan’s vulnerabilities as a heavy importer of LNG and crude. Tokyo has stepped up security cooperation with the US and Europe, including to send a message to China on Taiwan. But the crisis has also exposed Japan...
As US-China rivalry heats up, can Australia defuse the risk of superpower conflict?
As spy stories go, the recent foray and ultimate demise of China’s surveillance balloon across the United States is not very promising. Beijing probably did not learn any state secrets, and the eventual downing of the unmanned aerial system once it was safely over water is hardly the stuff of Le Carré.
Citrus County Chronicle
Live Updates | Turkey, Syria earthquake kills thousands
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated parts of southeast Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 3,400 people in the two countries. UNITED NATIONS — War-ravaged Syria is calling on the United Nations and all member states to help with rescue...
Australian, New Zealand leaders' talk focuses on China
Australian and New Zealand prime ministers are meeting to talk about China's importance to their national economies
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf dies after long illness
Pervez Musharraf, the former army general and president of Pakistan who ruled for almost a decade after seizing power in a coup in 1999, has died in Dubai after a long illness. The Pakistani military confirmed his death in a statement, expressing “heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Gen...
marketscreener.com
S.Africa's Thungela says emerging markets will want coal for decades
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's no. 2 coal miner Thungela Resources expects strong coal demand from emerging markets for at least two decades and believes it can attract funding for as long as returns are attractive, its CEO said on Monday. Climate capaigners are opposed to the continued use of...
South Korea, Australia central banks renew currency swap agreement
SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said it renewed on Monday a currency swap agreement with its Australian counterpart, valued at 9.6 trillion won or A$12 billion, for five years until early 2028.
ABC News
ASEAN vows to conclude pact with China on disputed territory
JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Southeast Asian foreign ministers vowed to finalize negotiations with China over a proposed pact aimed at preventing conflicts in the disputed South China Sea in their annual retreat on Saturday in Indonesia’s capital. In the final session of their two-day meeting, the ministers from the Association...
South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs
CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbouring Namibia.
Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille
Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome from South Sudan. He confirmed that he would be in Lisbon, Portugal for World Youth Day the first week of August and would participate in a Sept. 23 meeting of Mediterranean bishops in Marseille, France.He said there was “the possibility” that he would fly from Marseille to Mongolia, which would be a first for a...
US News and World Report
China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed East China Sea Islands
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed disputed islands in the East China Sea on Thursday, with both expressing concerns and Qin hoping Japan could stop "right-wing" provocations. The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been...
traveltomorrow.com
South Africa tourism in talks to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur amid energy crisis
English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur is set to gain a new sponsor – the South African tourist board or SAT, in a deal worth a reported €53 million (R1 billion). The deal, not yet confirmed but leaked a few days ago, comes as part of South...
