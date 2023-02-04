ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

OBITUARY: Mary Lee Chapman

By Jennifer Haley
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZtwO_0kcTPxfW00

Mary Lee Chapman, age 68, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday morning, February 3, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on November 9, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, Mary was the daughter of the late Richard Rhoden and the late Ola Mae Whitaker Sutherland.

She enjoyed gardening and cooking and had a very special love for her beloved dogs. Above all, she loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Lynn) Claiborne of Knoxville, TN, Laura (Steve) Dial of Meridianville, AL, Greg (Zanna) Claiborne of Murfreesboro, TN, grandchildren, Marie Claiborne (Carson) Lester, Brooks Claiborne, Alex Dial, Ashtin Claiborne, Cadence Claiborne, Sara Grace Dial, Evelyn Claiborne, Karcyn Claiborne, great-grandchildren, Alayna Claiborne, De’Luca Claiborne, step father, Al Sutherland, half-brother, Billy Rhoden, and half-sisters, Sheila (Robert) Owen and Bonnie Rhoden.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Maury Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bob Vassar officiating. A visitation will also be held on Sunday from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Cheryl Marie Ragsdale

Cheryl Marie Ragsdale Tate, age 54, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday morning, February 3, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Cheryl was born on November 28, 1968, in Columbia and was the daughter of Paul Ragsdale and the late Doris Sealy Ragsdale. In addition to her father, she...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Michael Roy Henry

Michael Roy Henry, age 58, a resident of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. The family will celebrate his life with a service at a later date in Madisonville, TN. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com. For more obituaries https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Cronin

Barbara Cronin, age 86, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Williamson Medical Center. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com. For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

Shelia Ann Moore

Shelia Ann Moore, 64, of Iron City, TN passed away Friday February 3, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a press operator for CJ Mfg., and a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be...
IRON CITY, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Carmen Louise Bond

Carmen Louise Bond, 65, wife of Henry Bond and a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday, January 27 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Bond was the daughter of the late Leonard and Carmen Adcock. She was the owner of the Lunch Box Deli in downtown Columbia. In addition to...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Alice ‘Toochie’ Burgett

Alice “Toochie” Burgett, 95, passed away on January 29, 2023 in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. Born on October 5, 1927, in Florence, Alabama to the late Marcus and Rosie Hendrix. Alice lived a full and meaningful life as a devoted housewife, caring mother and friend to many. A proud...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Gerald Ray Walters

Gerald Ray Walters, 79, retired conductor for CSX Railroad and resident of Columbia, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Thomas Mid Town. Born January 17, 1944 at Kings Daughter Hospital in Maury County to the late Roy Allen Walters and the late Ruth Cecile Chaney Walters. He graduated from...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Columbia Police Celebrates Retirement of Two Lieutenants

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant James Shannon and Lieutenant John Ussery on their retirement from the Columbia Police Department. Lt. Shannon started his career with the Columbia Police Department back on February 27, 1996. During his tenure at Columbia Police Department (CPD), Lt. Shannon has served in many capacities...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years. Find tickets here. 2Colony House. Saturday, February 11, 8 pm. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

4 Valentine Events in Columbia

It’s time to think about what to do with your special someone for Valentine’s Day 2023. There is always the chocolate, roses or jewelry, but here are four activities created just for lovers (or good friends). Of course, they all have food involved. Because, “Cooking is love made invisible.”
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

Sunday Afternoon Fire in Chapel Hill

SUNDAY AFTERNOON CHAPEL HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS DISTCHED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE AREA OF FORREST HILL. UPON ARRIVAL MULTIPLE UNITS FOUND A WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE. AN AGGRESSIVE INTERIOR FIRE ATTACK WAS INITIATED AND THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL. ONE DOG WAS RESCUED WHILE A PRIMARY SEARCH OF THE STRUCTURE WAS COMPLETED. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. A CLOSED DOOR IS CREDITED WITH KEEPING FIRE GROWTH CONTROLLED AND SAVING THE DOG.
CHAPEL HILL, TN
thunder1320.com

McCoy sentenced to 30 years in brutal shooting death of ex wife

NOTE – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. James Richard McCoy, of Manchester has been sentence to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the September 2018 murder of his ex wife. McCoy on Monday, Feb 6, 2023, pled guilty...
MANCHESTER, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy