OBITUARY: Mary Lee Chapman

Mary Lee Chapman, age 68, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday morning, February 3, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on November 9, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, Mary was the daughter of the late Richard Rhoden and the late Ola Mae Whitaker Sutherland.

She enjoyed gardening and cooking and had a very special love for her beloved dogs. Above all, she loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Lynn) Claiborne of Knoxville, TN, Laura (Steve) Dial of Meridianville, AL, Greg (Zanna) Claiborne of Murfreesboro, TN, grandchildren, Marie Claiborne (Carson) Lester, Brooks Claiborne, Alex Dial, Ashtin Claiborne, Cadence Claiborne, Sara Grace Dial, Evelyn Claiborne, Karcyn Claiborne, great-grandchildren, Alayna Claiborne, De’Luca Claiborne, step father, Al Sutherland, half-brother, Billy Rhoden, and half-sisters, Sheila (Robert) Owen and Bonnie Rhoden.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Maury Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bob Vassar officiating. A visitation will also be held on Sunday from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

