Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination
Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
‘Forrest Gump’ Stars Tom Hanks And Robin Wright Reunite In New Film Using ‘De-Aging’ AI
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright will reunite for an exciting new film almost 30 years since they starred in Forrest Gump together. 66-year-old Tom and 56-year-old Robin will actually be de-aged using AI technology for the new film called Here. Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis is directing the new movie,...
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
thedigitalfix.com
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Bob Dylan Was ‘Very Unpleasant’ and ‘Not so Interesting,’ Said a Collaborator
Bob Dylan became surly part way through a shoot for a documentary. His collaborator offered suggestions as to why.
Complex
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Cast as Singer in Upcoming Biopic, Director Antoine Fuqua Announces
Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the late King of Pop in an upcoming biopic. The news was announced by Antoine Fuqua, who was revealed by Deadline earlier this month to be directing a film (tentatively titled Michael) based on the celebrated singer’s life. “Proud to announce...
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Bustle
Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True
Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon... gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
‘Terminal List’ Prequel Starring Taylor Kitsch in the Works
Days after Amazon announced The Terminal List is officially returning for a second season, the news surfaced that the streaming service is also working on a prequel to the hit series. TVLine reports that Taylor Kitsch will be starring in The Terminal List prequel. Although it is still untitled, the...
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Hollywood in ferment after Andrea Riseborough is shortlisted ahead of two black actresses
Instead of being able to bask in her remarkable success, Andrea Riseborough has been thrust centre stage in America's increasingly bitter debate over race.
soaphub.com
Daytime Alum Morgan Fairchild Celebrates Her Birthday
Last year, Morgan Fairchild made a brief but welcome return to daytime as Haven de Haviland on General Hospital. Prior to that, she played Days of our Lives’ Anjelica Deveraux in 2018. The beloved actress is still busy performing, working tirelessly for her charities, and celebrating a wonderful milestone.
