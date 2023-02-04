Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A gun was reported stolen out of a home on Short 19th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm pistol was taken out of the home sometime between January 30th and Saturday. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of cocaine after a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were conducting a search warrant at the home when a box containing a glass smoking device along with cocaine was found next to where 44-year-old Phevia Alexander was sleeping.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcycle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A motorcycle was reported stolen on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the owner let someone test drive his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle and they never returned it. The motorcycle is valued at $6,500 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A juvenile has been charged after a high-speed pursuit in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped to get out with a suspicious vehicle at Gordon Park and the driver drove off reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The pursuit came to an end at the...
wkdzradio.com
Fort Campbell Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Fort Campbell man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Elkton Saturday. Elkton Police Officer Stayce Player says he stopped 35-year-old Lindsay Young of Hopkinsville for a non-illuminated license plate on Pond River Road at Don Drive. During the stop, marijuana, suspected meth, and drug...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Country Club Lane Crash
A Hopkinsville man was charged with DUI after a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a vehicle that had overturned in front of the entrance to the Pines Apartments and the driver 40-year-old Johnathan Escobar had fled on foot. Beer...
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Man Charged With DUI In Cadiz
A Paris, Tennessee, man was charged with DUI and possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Cadiz Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say 43-year-old Timothy Davis was stopped on Brown Street for reckless driving after he was seen crossing the center line by law enforcement. During the stop, he reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Assaulting A Woman In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with assaulting a woman on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel in reference to a disturbance and found that 58-year-old William Gray had thrown a remote at his girlfriend after they had gotten back from getting food.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash
A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged After Bringing A Gun To School
A report of a student with a gun led to Hopkinsville High School being put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone told school staff about a teenager with a gun and the student fled on foot when he was confronted. He reportedly tossed the handgun, that had been...
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
whopam.com
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound
A juvenile was shot in the foot on Summit Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they learned of the shooting when the 14-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. The juvenile was reportedly on Summit Street when someone shot him in the...
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
whopam.com
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
k105.com
Butler Co. authorities accuse 2 women of dealing methamphetamine in organized crime conspiracy
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Warren County women with distributing methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime. Butler County deputies, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant at 1276 Petros Browning Road, according to a report by the Beech Tree News. The search warrant location is in Warren County between Rockfield and South Union and was conducted after a traffic stop where police found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine.
2 injured in Clarksville crash involving motorcycle
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 44-year-old Kyle Clark was northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail...
clarksvilletoday.com
Bryan Boisvert charged in Home Improvement Fraud Scheme
37-year-old accused home improvement fraudster Bryan Boisvert was found hiding in his attic crawl space when deputies took him into custody on February 3 after his wife allowed them inside to search. He was jailed on a warrant charging him with home improvement fraud. In 2022, he was operating under the name of ‘AAA Home Improvements’ and ‘A Home Improvements’ and agreed to build a tiny house for Angel Fleites. She paid Boisvert $15,000, and after several months no progress had been made, and she requested a refund of her deposit. He initially agreed to refund her money but never followed through. He is charged with Home Improvement Fraud.
WSMV
Florida homicide suspect arrested in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person accused of a Florida homicide was arrested in Clarksville on Friday, Feb. 3. In Florida, a missing person release was issued for 28-year-old Gianni Coto on Jan. 25, after he was reported missing by a family member. Officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 1