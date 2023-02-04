Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO