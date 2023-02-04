Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Caught on Camera: Suspect leads Glynn County deputy on chase, with speeds exceeding 100 mph
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are sharing dashcam video of what happened when a deputy stopped a suspect during a high-speed chase. In the above dashcam video, a Glynn County sheriff's deputy is seen chasing a suspect early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy...
WJCL
Chatham County Police Department investigates double shooting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another seriously injured Sunday morning. According to CCPD, officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, CCPD said they found...
douglasnow.com
Drug officers arrest two, one of whom was just released from jail 11 days prior
Two individuals were recently arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and their Drug Unit following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and alprazolam. One of the suspects was released on bond less than two weeks before his most recent arrest. A report states that...
Police investigating fatal shooting after home invasion incident
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting after one person was killed and another seriously injured. According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8:00 a.m. They found one adult male dead at the scene and another adult male suffering from serious […]
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
WJCL
Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
wtoc.com
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating what they’re calling a home invasion and shooting that killed a man and injured another over the weekend. It happened in the 100 block of Shad Road Sunday morning in Bloomingdale. “No trespassing signs surround this property. There’s also...
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed
Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
douglasnow.com
37-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop
Officers from the Douglas Police Department recently charged 37-year-old Grant Moore with multiple drug offenses after they allegedly discovered substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and two types of pills during a search of his vehicle. A captain with the department reported that on January 19, he was near the intersection of...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into ex's home, hitting her while she slept
A man is now in custody on two charges following an alleged domestic dispute, with one of the offenses carrying a life sentence if convicted. The suspect, Perry Forest, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend and began punching her while she was asleep. According to a report obtained...
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense
Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
wtoc.com
Chatham County’s district attorney responds to lawmakers proposal to create oversight committee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s district attorney is responding to a call for oversight on people in her position. Georgia lawmakers want to create a state commission to investigate district attorneys and make it easier for voters to remove them from office. Representative Jesse Petrea from Savannah...
Woman rescued by Coast Guard near St. Catherine’s Island
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 56-year-old woman was rescued from a boat that became beached near St. Catherine’s Island on Saturday. USCG Southeast shared a video of the rescue on Twitter: So far, no other details regarding the rescue have been released. This is a developing story.
wtoc.com
Wayne County Commission aiming to add $600 incentives for volunteer firefighters
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the fifth largest county in the State of Georgia, providing fire service to that entire area can be a challenge. However, the Wayne County Commission recognizes this and they’re hoping to pass a measure they believe would attract more volunteer firefighters. The proposed...
Bulloch School District may have broken state, federal law by asking for journalist video
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is trying to keep his job after a video shows him shoving a student as classes changed. The incident, which happened in early December, was the focus of a hearing in Statesboro on Tuesday. Testifying in front of the school board, […]
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia
Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
wtoc.com
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a Chatham County school bus driver told students they couldn’t speak Spanish, their native language. “You cannot be telling these children they cannot speak Spanish on the bus ma’am.”. Alex Morales’s sisters attend Gould Elementary School. On Tuesday,...
wtoc.com
Jesup Housing Authority hoping to receive funding for affordable workforce housing
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - In this year’s current budget, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has set aside $35.7 million to create a Rural Workforce Housing Fund. Wayne County is ready to jump on that opportunity. According to the Jesup Housing Authority, they already have land set aside so when they...
Comments / 0