Wayne County, GA

WJCL

Chatham County Police Department investigates double shooting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another seriously injured Sunday morning. According to CCPD, officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, CCPD said they found...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating what they’re calling a home invasion and shooting that killed a man and injured another over the weekend. It happened in the 100 block of Shad Road Sunday morning in Bloomingdale. “No trespassing signs surround this property. There’s also...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed

Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

37-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop

Officers from the Douglas Police Department recently charged 37-year-old Grant Moore with multiple drug offenses after they allegedly discovered substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and two types of pills during a search of his vehicle. A captain with the department reported that on January 19, he was near the intersection of...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense

Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia

Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

