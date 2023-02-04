Read full article on original website
WATCH: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to reunite in Super Bowl ad
It's been nearly a decade that "Breaking Bad" has been off the air, but Aaron Paul says the iconic series is still "one of those gifts that just keeps on keeps on giving."
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
‘Matlock’ Reboot Starring Kathy Bates & ‘Good Fight’ Spinoff ‘Elsbeth’ Set for CBS
It’s a double dose of legal drama at CBS as the network has ordered pilots for two iconic television attorneys. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has given the green light to a Matlock reboot starring Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, and Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Wife/The Good Fight that will see Carrie Preston reprise her role as attorney Elsbeth Tascioni.
Bryan Cranston Recalls the Time He and Aaron Paul Ate “All the Methamphetamine” on ‘Breaking Bad’
You can always count on Hot Ones — the YouTube talk show where celebrities eat increasingly spicier chicken wings while answering questions about their careers — to bring out the weirdest, wildest Hollywood stories. While appearing on the show this week, Bryan Cranston spoke to host Sean Evans...
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
King of the Hill gets reboot at Hulu from original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels
Hank isn't gonna know whether to laugh or vomit about this news. On Tuesday, Hulu announced a series order for a revival of the iconic animated hit King of the Hill. The series, which hails from 20th Television Animation, will be created and executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Took Inspiration From Vince Gilligan in More Ways Than One
'The Last of Us' showrunner Craig Mazin took inspiration from Vince Gilligan, who created shows such as 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul.'
Ben Stiller in Final Talks to Star in ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Limited Series Adaptation at Sony TV
Ben Stiller is nearing a deal to star in a limited series adaptation of the documentary “Three Identical Strangers,” Variety has learned. The series hails from writer Amy Lippman with Sony Pictures Television producing along with SK Global and TriStar Television. Like the documentary, the series would focus on the true story of Bobby Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland — identical triplets who were separated at birth only to be reunited later in life. Stiller would star as the three adult brothers. Lippman would also serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Stiller executive producing via...
Matthew McConaughey to Voice an 'Ass-Kicking' Secret Agent Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey is set to voice a very different version of The King in Agent Elvis, an adult animated action-comedy series co-created and executive-produced by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. In Agent Elvis, which is on track for a March 2023 release date, McConaughey will portray a fictionalized Elvis Presley, one who is a “global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night” who eventually joins a secret agency as Agent Elvis. The action-comedy follows Presley as he “trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that...
Walter and Jesse Sling Blue Product in Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial: Watch
Hopefully Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got an RV full of cash for reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the new Super Bowl ad for PopCorners, a popped corn snack. The 60-second spot features sanitized versions of classic Breaking Bad dialogue. “Yo,” Jesse says...
‘The Last of Us’ Viewership Keeps Spreading as Episode 4 Hits New High for the HBO Series
For those who are abreast with all things television, it is no surprise that HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the most beloved shows at the moment. And just like the contagious Cordyceps fungus that has ravaged the continental U.S. and the rest of the world on-screen, the love for the series continues to grow rapidly. According to Variety, viewership for the show’s latest episode comes in at 7.5 million viewers. This is a 17% increase on the 6.4 million viewers who watched the previous episode live. The episode titled, "Please Hold My Hand" refocuses on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who in their bid to get to Wyoming are trapped in a “liberated” Kansas City.
‘The Last of Us’ Reshoots Were ‘Essential’ to the Pilot Episode and Solidify Tommy’s Role in a Possible Season 2
A recent report details the changes the HBO production team made to 'The Last of Us' at the last minute, ones that highlighted the show's strong family element.
‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ Season 2 in Production After Hulu Run, Creators James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti Shopping Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)
“Everyone Is Doing Great” will continue. A second season of the dark comedy, created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, is currently in production in California and North Carolina. Season 1, which was first distributed by Hulu (U.S.) in January 2021 and later Paramount+ (international), was independently produced. Fifth Season (previously as Endeavor Content) represented the sale. The eight-episode second season was also independently produced and is seeking distribution. The series follows former co-stars Jeremy (Lafferty), Andrea (Alexandra Park), Seth (Stephen Colletti) and Izzy (Cariba Heine), whose lives continue to intertwine years after the end of a successful TV show, as...
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Liz Torres Appeared in Another Long-Forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino Project
When Gilmore Girls fans see Liz Torres, they see Miss Patty. Torres, who portrayed the salacious dance instructor, for all seven seasons, also reprised her role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Torres seemed born to play Miss Patty, but she was also in a short-lived and long-forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino project a few years before the …
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
