Artist Kerry McNulty thought it safe putting his stone bicycle for display by the Valerie Theatre as part of Inverness’ year-long, outdoor art project. The 64-year-old county resident spent hundreds of hours hand grinding and polishing most of the bike and thought that given downtown security cameras, downtown traffic, and the site being just a block from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, who would risk stealing it or stripping off any part of it?

INVERNESS, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO