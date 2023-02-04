Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Tipping off district action
A pair of Citrus County boys basketball teams look to stay hot and make a deep postseason run, while the other two squads hope to salvage rough seasons with some district tournament magic. Lecanto and Seven Rivers Christian have been outstanding all season and are among the favorites to win...
Citrus County Chronicle
Archangel Michael's Famous Fish Fry
It’s 3:00 on a Friday afternoon. The weekly Friday fish fry – “Archangel Michael’s Famous Fish Fry” at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto – doesn’t start until 3:30, but people are already in the parking lot, eager to get in.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway, authorities said Saturday. The two suspects...
Citrus County Chronicle
We are a dry county so far this year
It’s halfway through dry season and Citrus County has received far less precipitation than normal. The county received 1.2 inches of rain last month, less than half of its historical average for January (2.8 inches). From October through January, Citrus County received 5.8 inches, less than what fell in the entire month of September (6.3 inches), according to the latest data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
Citrus County Chronicle
'I Can't Believe You're Wearing That Hat!'
Key Training Center’s 25th annual Hat’s Off Fashion Show will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Chet Cole Life Enrichment Center, 5521 W. Safari Lane in Lecanto. “I always look forward to this event; it’s a day filled with fun and entertainment from the crazy hats to the beautiful cakes,” said Melissa Walker, executive director of the Key Training Center. “We are fortunate to have Citrus County residents and businesses supporting our mission of kindness, love, dignity and respect.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bogus vanity plate leads to Floral City woman arrest and drug charges.
A vanity plate without valid license plate numbers led to the arrest of a Floral City woman now facing drug charges. According to the arrest records of Jasmine Marie Dollar, 25, the arresting deputy reported that on Jan. 31, while on traffic patrol on Est Gobbler Drive in Floral City, he saw a dark blue 2004 Honda sedan heading west.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness public art project target of theft, vandalism
Artist Kerry McNulty thought it safe putting his stone bicycle for display by the Valerie Theatre as part of Inverness’ year-long, outdoor art project. The 64-year-old county resident spent hundreds of hours hand grinding and polishing most of the bike and thought that given downtown security cameras, downtown traffic, and the site being just a block from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, who would risk stealing it or stripping off any part of it?
