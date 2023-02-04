Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Bustle
Love Island May Have Just Lost Its Main Character
Week three has been a curious outing for Love Island, starting off with a set of explosives and featuring a rotation of couplings and connections which has had all the passion of a corporate restructuring. Cast your mind back to the end of Week Two, and Tom and Ellie’s clandestine kiss on the terrace had been cinematically set against Olivia gushing about her second chance with Tom and how she feels she may really be about to pursue things with him. Opening up this week’s episode, we then see the talk of Tom’s infidelity (it’s not that, but we’ll call it that because it’s exciting and dramatic) travel through the villa. You think that the info is due to gradually move through the villa like a game of Chinese whispers but when Will tells Tanya who tells Zara, Zara abandons the entire game running straight to Olivia with the intel, dragging Zara behind with her and yelling “girl power”. It’s not about “girl power” of course, she just wanted a front row seat to viewing her enemy crumble, and who can blame her? If I was in her position, with how Olivia’s treated her in the villa, I would’ve summoned everyone to the fire pit to announce it to as big an audience as possible.
Bustle
After 24 Years Of Disney Vacations, I Finally Took A Park Trip On My Own
Growing up, I never found Disney vacations to be a divisive topic. What’s not to like? You bask in the sun while meeting life-size versions of animated characters and punctuate your day with roller-coasters and delicious snacks. But by the time you near 30, people start to have opinions on the matter. “Again?” is the most frequent response I’m met with upon telling friends of an upcoming Mickey-adjacent trip. “Why?” being the close runner-up.
Bustle
The Last Of Us
Joel and Ellie are in for a ride in The Last of Us Episode 4. And so are the viewers. More and more, the HBO Max adaptation is proving that in the Cordyceps-ravaged world, it’s kill or be killed. And unfortunately for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), ugly mushroom zombies are no longer the lone threats. There’s a new slew of vicious, murderous characters, and none scarier than the rebel faction leader Kathleen. Played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, Kathleen is the de facto leader of The Hunters, a group of rebels in Kansas City, and an entirely new character.
Bustle
Knock At The Cabin May Start Streaming Sooner Than You’d Think
The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan is back with Knock at the Cabin. The new horror flick will make you think twice before trusting anyone — even those in your own family — and it boasts an A-list cast, including Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.
Comments / 0