Comfy, Safe Couch

"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
Mom tearfully explains why 12 weeks of maternity leave isn’t enough

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 9, 2021. It has since been updated. One working mom shared her story of how much stress balancing work life and motherhood is and how US parental leave policies add to it. Working mothers tend to get stressed and exhausted but are forced to keep hustling to make ends meet. Rachael Larsen took 4 years to finally muster the courage to share her story which she penned down recently as part of a LinkedIn post. After going on maternity leave for 12 weeks, the new mom wasn't ready to return to work full-time but she didn't have a choice. Rachael, who’s a director of product operations at a Salt Lake City education company, wrote that “The shame around raising a family and working full-time is real,” and added that no matter the circumstances, “she wasn’t ready.”
Support, A Necessity at Every Birth

Did you know that giving birth leaves such a huge imprint on your body that your mind will remember every detail of your birth? You can ask a 90 year old woman to tell you about her birth stories and she will recount every detail just like it was yesterday. Getting a CHOICE in your birth REALLY DOES matter and everyone's choices are different.
Reasons to eat guava: Nutritionists share their advice

PhD, Agronomy and Crop Science (ongoing)/Master's degree, Food Science and Technology/Bachelor's degree in food science and nutrition honor's degree · 1 years of experience · South Africa. Guava helps in maintaining good skin, it contains nutrients such as vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidants. These nutrients help with skin...
Developmental scientist shares 'parenting anti-advice' that every parent needs to hear

There is constant pressure on parents to be the best around and give their 100% to their kids, which sometimes seems impossible. This is why development scientist and mother Dorsa Amir is giving some 'anti-advice' for parents troubled by the constant societal pressure. She wrote, "I’m a developmental scientist who studies how children grow and learn across cultures. I’m also an American mom who feels the extreme pressure put on parents in the West. Here are a few things you can worry less about.”
How to Teach Children to Do Chores

Studies of child development demonstrated long ago that extrinsic motivation (rewards) was less effective than intrinsic motivation (curiosity). Most children don't care about the external consequence or rewards attached to chores. Making chores a family affair teaches cooperation, empathy, and family values. The reward to doing chores as a family...
How to Know if Your Toddler Needs a Speech Therapist

Hearing your baby say their first word is a magical moment, but it does happen at different times for each kid. You might be concerned if your toddler seems to have a small vocabulary, if their pronunciation is off, or if they aren't stringing words together into short phrases. Know that children develop at their own pace, and there's a range of what is considered "on track" in terms of speech development.
