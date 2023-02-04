ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are on sale for 25% off this weekend only—shop the denim deals now

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Shop limited-time Abercrombie & Fitch deals on jeans and leather pants right now. Reviewed/Abercrombie & Fitch

A solid pair of jeans can be a closet staple for years, without ever going out of style. For perfect pairings with everything from casual t-shirts, cozy cardigans and office-approved blouses, Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are a wardrobe essential. If their high price usually scares you off, don't run away just yet— the popular retailer is dishing out stylish savings on its line of denim and leather pants this weekend only.

Now through Monday, February 6 , you can take a rare 25% off all Abercrombie & Fitch denim and leather pants for men and women. If that's not enough, you'll also get 15% off everything else with the coupon code DENIMAF so you can fully refresh your closet before spring.

Samsung Galaxy S23 tech just dropped: Save up to $1,000 on the latest gadgets when you pre-order today

►Michael Kors sale: Spoil your valentine with an extra 15% off purses, shoes and watches

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of our favorite places to buy straight-leg jeans online —we're especially fond of the brand's high-rise and ankle-cut pants. If you want to try out the size-inclusive jeans for yourself, opt for the Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love ultra high rise ankle straight jean , down from $90 to just $67.50 right now. Available in tons of trend-setting washes, you can select your waist size and desired length for the perfect fit. The jeans feature a clean hem, built-in stretch and an additional 2 inches in the hip and thigh area to help eliminate the waist gap.

If you're still searching for the perfect Valentine's Day getup , consider picking up the Abercrombie & Fitch mixed fabric ultra high rise ankle straight jean . Available in black with leather details (as well as many other color variations), the jeans would match any tunic or turtleneck for a seriously romantic look. The pants are designed to stretch for all-day comfort and feature a super high rise waist and cute cropped leg. Usually ringing up for $140, you can slip on these sleek jeans for just $105 today, saving you $35.

Whether you're a fan of minimalistic fashion or vintage style, Abercrombie & Fitch jeans will keep you looking chic all year long. If you want to pick some up on a budget, now's the time to shop and save on the brand's most-wanted denim and leather styles.

