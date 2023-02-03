ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
New York Post

Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private

In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
Benzinga

NASDAQ-Listed HeartCore Inc. Looks Back On The Past Year With Pride

As the market settles into its new year, companies are gearing up for the fresh challenge of a new quarter and are looking to build on the successes of the past twelve months. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company HeartCore Enterprises Inc. HTCR may have every reason to look back with pride as it takes stock of a previous year filled with exciting developments that could point to a promising 2023.
massdevice.com

Align Technology enters $250M accelerated stock repurchase agreement

Tempe, Arizona-based Align agreed to repurchase $250 million of its common stock. It falls under its $1 billion stock repurchase agreement announced in May 2021. The company’s most recent buyback took place in October 2022 through a $200 million repurchase with Goldman Sachs. In this agreement, two of the...
Motley Fool

73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

C3.ai is soaring after announcing a partnership with Open AI. The AI revolution is going through a renaissance after the recent breakthroughs with natural language chatbots. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

PLDT Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PLDT To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PLDT Inc. ("PLDT" or the "Company") PHI.
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Increases as 2023 Begins

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX℠) increased to 4.31 in January, up from its score of 4.17 in December. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005172/en/ Caption: TD Ameritrade January 2023 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
Reuters

IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets.
Benzinga

Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: MRM) Preliminary 2022 Audit Shows $8.3 Million Increase In Revenue; Company Announces Stock Repurchases

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. MRM (“Medirom”) is a holistic healthcare company based in Japan. Medirom operates 312 relaxation salons across Japan and is part of the health-tech industry. During the pandemic, Medirom entered the device business and produced a smart tracker called “MOTHER Bracelet”. The company has reported immense success in its field, with an 81% repeat customer ratio.
Motley Fool

Where Will Match Group Stock Be in 1 Year?

Match’s Q4 numbers missed Wall Street’s expectations. It expects macro and currency headwinds to throttle its growth through "at least" the first half of 2023. Its growth could stabilize in the second half of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...

