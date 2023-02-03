Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
C3.ai extends its year-to-date rally to 176% after buzz around ChatGPT drives investor interest in artificial intelligence
Shares of C3.ai soared as much as 19% on Monday despite a down day for broader markets and no company-specific news. The artificial intelligence company has extended its year-to-date gain to 176%, adding $1.9 billion in market value. The surge higher in C3.ai comes after ChatGPT sparked a flood of...
Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private
In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
Benzinga
NASDAQ-Listed HeartCore Inc. Looks Back On The Past Year With Pride
As the market settles into its new year, companies are gearing up for the fresh challenge of a new quarter and are looking to build on the successes of the past twelve months. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company HeartCore Enterprises Inc. HTCR may have every reason to look back with pride as it takes stock of a previous year filled with exciting developments that could point to a promising 2023.
massdevice.com
Align Technology enters $250M accelerated stock repurchase agreement
Tempe, Arizona-based Align agreed to repurchase $250 million of its common stock. It falls under its $1 billion stock repurchase agreement announced in May 2021. The company’s most recent buyback took place in October 2022 through a $200 million repurchase with Goldman Sachs. In this agreement, two of the...
A second 'Chinese surveillance balloon' has been spotted over Latin America, according to Pentagon officials
A high-altitude balloon floating over the United States was shot down Saturday. The second ballon is still floating somewhere over Latin America.
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
I started my company with $40 and grew it to $4 million in revenue. Here are the best business investments I made and what entrepreneurs should avoid.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, says outsourcing is one of the best investments for entrepreneurs.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Business Insider
14 Best High-Interest CDs and Savings Accounts Today: 3-Year CDs paying up to 4.60% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
China's people shortage is a grim omen for the rest of the world
China's shrinking working-age population is a bad omen for the rest of the world. Plus, why we might see a tidal wave of corporate fraud.
Motley Fool
Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January
C3.ai is soaring after announcing a partnership with Open AI. The AI revolution is going through a renaissance after the recent breakthroughs with natural language chatbots. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga
PLDT Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PLDT To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PLDT Inc. ("PLDT" or the "Company") PHI.
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Increases as 2023 Begins
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX℠) increased to 4.31 in January, up from its score of 4.17 in December. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005172/en/ Caption: TD Ameritrade January 2023 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets.
Benzinga
Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: MRM) Preliminary 2022 Audit Shows $8.3 Million Increase In Revenue; Company Announces Stock Repurchases
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. MRM (“Medirom”) is a holistic healthcare company based in Japan. Medirom operates 312 relaxation salons across Japan and is part of the health-tech industry. During the pandemic, Medirom entered the device business and produced a smart tracker called “MOTHER Bracelet”. The company has reported immense success in its field, with an 81% repeat customer ratio.
Motley Fool
Where Will Match Group Stock Be in 1 Year?
Match’s Q4 numbers missed Wall Street’s expectations. It expects macro and currency headwinds to throttle its growth through "at least" the first half of 2023. Its growth could stabilize in the second half of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Exclusive-Credit Suisse markets CSFB as 'super boutique', sees revenue rebound
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) is marketing its First Boston investment banking unit to investors as a "super boutique" and sees revenue surging to as much as $3.5 billion, as the embattled lender seeks to raise funds for the revamped business, a company document seen by Reuters shows.
