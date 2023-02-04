Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
insidernj.com
Sacco Fields His Team in North Bergen, which Includes Vainieri
Mayor Nick Sacco today formally announced his intention to run for re-election to continue serving the residents of North Bergen in the upcoming May nonpartisan election. Mayor Sacco said he has made “a tremendous impact on the Township through his unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.”
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
jerseydigs.com
Union City Sues to Block 675-Unit Development in Hoboken
A war between the cliffside and the waterfront appears to be heating up as officials in Union City have filed a new lawsuit seeking to block a Hoboken redevelopment agreement. Union City and Mayor Brian Stack filed a complaint on February 3 in Hudson County Superior Court to halt a development in Hoboken at 930 Monroe Street. Jersey Digs first reported on the proposal over three years ago, and a redevelopment agreement was later revised and approved by the City Council on December 21 of last year.
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
hudsoncountyview.com
2 Hoboken cops resigned, 1 retired, to avoid major discipline in 2022; 7 were suspended
Two Hoboken police officers resigned and one retired to avoid major disciple in 2022, where seven officers were suspended anywhere between 10 and 180 days, their annual major discipline report says. Lt. Anthony Pasculli was one of three ranking officers documented in the annual report, which was mandated by the...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries
High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
Newark is transforming more shipping containers into homes for homeless people
Newark Hope Village is a community where the city has converted shipping containers to homes for 19 people. Newark and other cities are getting creative on their solutions to homelessness. [ more › ]
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
pix11.com
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice
Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice. Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
Hudson County awarded $480K federal Safe Streets grant
Hudson County has been awarded a nearly $500,000 federal grant to create a “Vision Zero” plan to make county roads safer, county and federal officials announced. The $480,000 grant for the “Hudson County Action Plan” project will be funded by the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program,” a competitive grant program created by the Federal Department of Transportation to improve roads and address traffic fatalities, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise said.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
This coffee shop was just dubbed best in New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. It's comforting to know that this decision was made by...
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
essexnewsdaily.com
Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
NBC New York
Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions
The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4. Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.
The Manor in West Orange is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
News 12’s Ali Reid spoke with Jessica Piegaro, the chief operating officer of Brian Delia Photography, about the closing and what couples can do if they need a new venue.
