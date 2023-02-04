ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

insidernj.com

Sacco Fields His Team in North Bergen, which Includes Vainieri

Mayor Nick Sacco today formally announced his intention to run for re-election to continue serving the residents of North Bergen in the upcoming May nonpartisan election. Mayor Sacco said he has made “a tremendous impact on the Township through his unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.”
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Union City Sues to Block 675-Unit Development in Hoboken

A war between the cliffside and the waterfront appears to be heating up as officials in Union City have filed a new lawsuit seeking to block a Hoboken redevelopment agreement. Union City and Mayor Brian Stack filed a complaint on February 3 in Hudson County Superior Court to halt a development in Hoboken at 930 Monroe Street. Jersey Digs first reported on the proposal over three years ago, and a redevelopment agreement was later revised and approved by the City Council on December 21 of last year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries

High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
BAYONNE, NJ
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice

Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice. Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Hudson County awarded $480K federal Safe Streets grant

Hudson County has been awarded a nearly $500,000 federal grant to create a “Vision Zero” plan to make county roads safer, county and federal officials announced. The $480,000 grant for the “Hudson County Action Plan” project will be funded by the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program,” a competitive grant program created by the Federal Department of Transportation to improve roads and address traffic fatalities, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate

Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions

The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4. Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

