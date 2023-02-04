ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Does Daniel Craig Have Any Kids? Meet His Two Daughters

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THrfH_0kcTOBvB00

Daniel Craig has had an impressive career that is enviable by other Hollywood actors and he is popularly known for playing the character James Bond. He recently reprised his role as Detective Blanc in The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the just-released sequel of the 2019 American mystery film, Knives Out.

Off the screen, the 54-year-old has been married twice and is a father to two daughters whom he welcomed from his two marriages. He is also a stepdad to Henry Aronofsky, his wife’s son from her previous marriage. The actor is married to Rachel Weisz, a popular actress who is prominent for her role in the 1994 movie adaptation of the Broadway play Design for Living. He is a doting father and keeps his family out of the spotlight.

Daniel Craig’s relationships and marriages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaNP3_0kcTOBvB00
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, (aka KNIVES OUT 2), Daniel Craig, 2022. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The James Bond Star tied the knot with actress Fiona Loudon in 1992 but their relationship was shortlived as they divorced two years later in 1994. He went on to initiate a relationship with Heike Makatsch, a German actress for seven years before dating movie producer, Satsuki Mitchell.

Craig and his second wife, Rachel Weisz had earlier met in the ’90s when they both performed in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London. They met again almost 20 years later on the set of the 2010 film, Dream House where they were cast as husband and wife and their relationship kicked off. The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2011 with only four people in attendance. “We got away with it,” Craig revealed to British GQ. “We did it privately. And I’ve got a lot of people to thank for that.”

Rachel Weisz also disclosed to ES Magazine that she did not think of marriage until after meeting Craig. “I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite,” she told the outlet. “I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.”

Meet Daniel Craig’s children:

Ella Craig

She was born to Craig by his first wife in 1992 as his first child. Ella spent most of her childhood in London. At the age of 17, she moved to Massachusetts and attended boarding school. The 30-year-old proceeded to New York University to study theater and acting but dropped out less than a year after citing depression as the reason for her decision.

Ella has followed in her father’s footsteps starring in movies like Memory’s Paradigm in 2007, Cold Blood in 2008, 2010, Texas Road, and the 2017 movie, Maneater.

According to online sources, the 30-year-old was in a relationship with model Ben Hills. The relationship became public knowledge when Ben shared a picture of them on social media with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day.” However, in 2022, the pair took a break from each other as they both deleted all photos together and unfollowed each other on social media.

Ella loves her dad and has appeared side by side with him on the red carpet. The 30-year-old took to Instagram to post a picture of them on the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion. “Go see Knives Out Glass Onion. You will f*****g pee yourself laughing!” she wrote in the caption. “Also, I had the great pleasure of meeting some beautiful people but to meet @malala was truly special. Xxx wearing vintage #ossieclark.”

Grace Craig

Rachel and Daniel Craig welcomed their daughter, Grace in 2018 and have done everything possible to keep her out of the spotlight even though all other members of the family are in the limelight.

Ella accidentally made her sister’s name public in an Instagram post. The couple has not posted any photo of their daughter but Rachel stated that their child “does look very like [Daniel]” during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2018.

Daniel Craig says that he won’t leave any inheritance for his kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8RvX_0kcTOBvB00
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, (aka KNIVES OUT 2), Daniel Craig, 2022. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Although Craig loves his two daughters dearly, he revealed to Candis Magazine in 2021 that he has no intention to leave his fortune to his children. “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” he said. “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation.”

He further stated that he is not the first person in history to do that. “I think Andrew Carnegie [the Scottish-born US industrialist] gave away what in today’s money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it too,” Craig explained. “But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. Philosophy is: get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
ETOnline.com

Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match

Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Action News Jax

‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies

The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
10K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy