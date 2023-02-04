Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident
Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens construction project Monday morning, according to preliminary information on the investigation, officials said. Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident. Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens...
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A
Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says
In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice
Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice. Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
Cop shot in Brooklyn critical; gunman still sought
The manhunt continues for the gunman who shot an off-duty police officer in Brooklyn on Saturday. Cop shot in Brooklyn critical; gunman still sought. The manhunt continues for the gunman who shot an off-duty police officer in Brooklyn on Saturday. Lithium battery sparks Manhattan fire that injures …. Flames broke...
Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ
Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s Monday and Wednesday, although we will briefly drop into the 40s on Tuesday as a few showers move through. Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ. Looking ahead,...
Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend
"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat
Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs
Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs. Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. NYC to get influx of...
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
The cop was shot while during a robbery in the Brooklyn Saturday night, officials said. The officer is in stable condition at the hospital. The cop was shot while during a robbery in the Brooklyn Saturday night, officials said. The officer is in stable condition at the hospital. BK tenants...
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
Newark is transforming more shipping containers into homes for homeless people
Newark Hope Village is a community where the city has converted shipping containers to homes for 19 people. Newark and other cities are getting creative on their solutions to homelessness. [ more › ]
