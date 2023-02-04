ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident

Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens construction project Monday morning, according to preliminary information on the investigation, officials said. Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident. Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A

Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
YONKERS, NY
pix11.com

Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says

In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice

Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice. Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Cop shot in Brooklyn critical; gunman still sought

The manhunt continues for the gunman who shot an off-duty police officer in Brooklyn on Saturday. Cop shot in Brooklyn critical; gunman still sought. The manhunt continues for the gunman who shot an off-duty police officer in Brooklyn on Saturday. Lithium battery sparks Manhattan fire that injures …. Flames broke...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ

Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s Monday and Wednesday, although we will briefly drop into the 40s on Tuesday as a few showers move through. Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ. Looking ahead,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend

"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs

Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs. Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. NYC to get influx of...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cop charged with assault, menacing

NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

The cop was shot while during a robbery in the Brooklyn Saturday night, officials said. The officer is in stable condition at the hospital. The cop was shot while during a robbery in the Brooklyn Saturday night, officials said. The officer is in stable condition at the hospital. BK tenants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY

