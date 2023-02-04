ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
Mariners sign Yankees draft bust

With the No. 32 pick overall in the 2013 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees selected outfielder Aaron Judge. I think it’s safe to say that move paid off, with the slugger winning the 2022 American League MVP Award after setting a new single-season AL record with 62 home runs while contending for the Triple Crown.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline

After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Could The Boston Bruins Be Interested In Timo Meier?

With Bo Horvat off the trade market and signed by his new New York Islanders team, the trade rumors involving teams like the Boston Bruins will be looking at new targets. There are some names that have been out there for a while like Ryan O’Reilly, Jakob Chychrun and Patrick Kane that make varying degrees of sense for the Black and Gold, but there’s another name that could Boston in a completely different direction.
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets

Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
Under the radar trade targets for the Maple Leafs

Timo Meier, Jakob Chychrun, Jake McCabe, and Vladislav Gavrikov are names we hear about far too often. I’m uncomfortable with the amount I’ve come to know about Gavrikov, who seems to be a better marketed Justin Braun. (The fun thing is someone is going to give up a 1st and a 3rd for Gavrikov, and someone is going to ditch a conditional 5th for Braun.)
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
2023 NHL trade deadline: Five buyers with the best prospect assets

With less than a month to go until the deadline, we’ve got you covered every day at Daily Faceoff with one trade-focused story leading up to deadline day. Today, we’re looking at five competitive clubs with prospect assets they can use to bring in someone notable at the deadline. Which prospects get moved is a complete mystery – they’re almost never in trade rumors, and who gets moved really depends on the specifics of a deal.
Hayes represents Flyers at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

A fantastic story in the 2022-2023 season, Kevin Hayes is the lone representative for the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend. Hayes admits he was shocked when Chuck Fletcher told him he would represent the Flyers on the Metropolitan Division team for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. His late brother, Jimmy, wanted him to be an all-star, and it happened. This weekend, Hayes is enjoying his time in Sunrise, FL, with Beau, Jimmy’s son, and his cousins, the Tkachuk brothers.
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , the St. Louis Blues have already informed Ivan Barbashev’s camp that the player will not be receiving a new contract in St. Louis and is likely to be traded before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Barbashev’s name has been out there in trade rumors, but this new information means he could be among the next names moved with only a month to go before teams have to sell or buy in an effort to stock their draft cupboards or make a playoff push.
