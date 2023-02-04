According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , the St. Louis Blues have already informed Ivan Barbashev’s camp that the player will not be receiving a new contract in St. Louis and is likely to be traded before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Barbashev’s name has been out there in trade rumors, but this new information means he could be among the next names moved with only a month to go before teams have to sell or buy in an effort to stock their draft cupboards or make a playoff push.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO