Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Anderson Cooper Presses Prince Harry For An Answer As To Why He And Meghan Markle Don’t Just Renounce Their Royal Titles
There was a lot to unpack from the highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview between Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry that aired on CBS on Sunday, January 8th. The Duke of Sussex, 38, treated us to a *lot* of new information, but one thing that gripped royal fans (and royal critics alike!) the most – aside from the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William – was the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, which many critics believe they should be stripped of now that they have stepped back as senior royals.
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts
It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Lip Reader Reveals Blunt Comment Prince Harry’s Cousin Zara Made When She Compared His Wedding to Princess Eugenie’s
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, their wedding was compared to his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s big day. That’s because both of the royal weddings occurred within months of one another and at the same venue with star-studded guest lists. It wasn’t just fans who were drawing comparisons though. Members of the royal family were as well.
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle on the Struggle of “Not Being Able to Afford” Her $14M Mansion
In a new interview with The Cut, by way of promoting her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared more about the adjustments she and husband Prince Harry went through after leaving their roles as senior working royals. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the challenges they faced when looking for a new home together, outside of the UK, saying that when they initially fell in love with the Montecito mansion they live in now, they weren’t sure they could afford it.
netflixjunkie.com
Have Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Prince Harry Right by Missing Greek King Constantine’s Funeral?
Prince Harry reflected on the self-absorbed and emotionally detached side of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in Spare. Despite the damaging claims, the Palace has decided against giving any reaction to the book. The royal members are keeping mum and continuing the no complaint policy to maintain the dignity of the crown in public.
‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism
ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getting ‘Stripped’ of Titles Is a ‘Very Real Possibility’: Details
Not counting it out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their royal titles following their docuseries and his Spare memoir. "There’s a very real decision to be made of course with respect to whether or not the Sussexes get to keep their titles," a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of […]
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage
As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet’s future relationships
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet's lives because of one surprising royal rule
netflixjunkie.com
Downfall! From Kate Middleton and Prince William to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Lost Their Royal Status
Just like two peas in a pod, Princess Diana’s two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, are always linked together. While one would love to see the brighter side, Prince Harry’s bombshell of a memoir left no room for doubt about it being the contrary. The memoir is famously titled Spare, a testament to how he was treated in his family, owing to Prince William being the likely future heir to the throne. Even before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could think of making a grand Megxit, the media made the divide between the Sussex and the Cambridges very clear.
Comments / 4