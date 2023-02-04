ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Top US Spy Agency Reveals 366 New Reports of Bizarre Aerial Activity

The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has reported that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021. NBC 5 reports this brings the total number of reported cases to 510, with 144 cases documented over the previous 17 years. The majority of the reports came from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the UAPs during their service duties.
The Week

Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say

The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Detroit News

Finley: On spy balloon, Biden fails China test

President Joe Biden's decision to shoot down China's suspected spy balloon Saturday was largely a symbolic gesture. By the time the president finally made the call, the balloon had traversed the full breadth of the nation for several days, loitering over sensitive military installations and other strategic sites. Any information...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

What is a spy balloon?

A suspected Chinese spy balloon is being tracked by intelligence services in the US after it was spotted flying over sensitive sites.The stratospheric balloon was spotted in Montana on Wednesday and Canada has since raised the alarm, although officials there did not say which country they thought it belonged to.Montana is a sparsely populated state in the north, bordering Canada and is home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields in the US.Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning...
MONTANA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Large Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US, officials say

A massive spy balloon believed to be from China was seen above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States, with President Joe Biden for now deciding against "military options" because of the risk to civilians, U.S. officials said on Thursday. Still, officials insisted, they continue to closely monitor the vessel as they have since it entered the country -- while voicing their concern to the Chinese. "The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. "NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely," Ryder said.
MONTANA STATE
North Platte Post

China responds to report of spy balloon over Western US

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon,...
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China

The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy