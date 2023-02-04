Read full article on original website
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Second spy balloon traced over Latin America, US-China tensions escalate
Beijing alleges, the "weather balloon" deviated off course and that U.S. diplomats and media outlets use it as a pretext "smear" China.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over US, pentagon says
An object identified as a “high altitude surveillance balloon” by the U.S. Department of Defense was detected over the continental U.S. this week, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say
The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
VIDEO: Pentagon Says US Collected Valuable Intel Waiting To Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon
The U.S. was able to collect valuable information on China’s surveillance capabilities while observing the spy balloon as it traversed the continental U.S. for several days, a senior military official and senior defense official said Saturday. President Joe Biden asked for possible military options for
Finley: On spy balloon, Biden fails China test
President Joe Biden's decision to shoot down China's suspected spy balloon Saturday was largely a symbolic gesture. By the time the president finally made the call, the balloon had traversed the full breadth of the nation for several days, loitering over sensitive military installations and other strategic sites. Any information...
Chinese surveillance balloon alleged by the Pentagon to be above the US
( CNN ) - Defense Department sources said on Thursday that the US is following a rumored Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon above the continental United States, a development that may further strain already strained relations between the US and China.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
What is a spy balloon?
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is being tracked by intelligence services in the US after it was spotted flying over sensitive sites.The stratospheric balloon was spotted in Montana on Wednesday and Canada has since raised the alarm, although officials there did not say which country they thought it belonged to.Montana is a sparsely populated state in the north, bordering Canada and is home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields in the US.Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning...
‘Shoot. It. Down’: GOP Goes Ballistic Over Reported Chinese Spy Balloon
"President Trump would have never tolerated this,” tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
UPDATE: Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
Large Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US, officials say
A massive spy balloon believed to be from China was seen above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States, with President Joe Biden for now deciding against "military options" because of the risk to civilians, U.S. officials said on Thursday. Still, officials insisted, they continue to closely monitor the vessel as they have since it entered the country -- while voicing their concern to the Chinese. "The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. "NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely," Ryder said.
China responds to report of spy balloon over Western US
BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon,...
China has reasons to keep cool after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair.
Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China
The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
