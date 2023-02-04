ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TaxBuzz

House Votes to Rescind $80 Billion IRS Funding

House Republicans have voted to rescind $80 billion in IRS funding that was included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act last year. In August, a Financial Times report noted that numerous Capitol Hill Republicans had attacked the measure. Longtime Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) asked, “Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded ready to shoot some small business person in Iowa?”
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
WRAL News

In win for GOP, NC Supreme Court positioned to reverse major voting rights cases

In a rare move, the North Carolina Supreme Court decided Friday that two high-profile political lawsuits with major consequences for voters in the state need a do-over. The cases have to do with voting districts and voter identification laws, and they're the first major orders by the state’s highest court since Republicans gained a majority on the bench.
Washington Examiner

Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
Washington Examiner

House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings

House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...

