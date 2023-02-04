ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partner pays tribute to alleged murder victim

By Rod Minchin
 2 days ago

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in an alleged stabbing after another man accused of murdering him appeared in court.

Sudanese-born Adam Ali Ibrahim, 36, died in hospital after being found injured in Fairfax Street near Castle Park, Bristol on January 31.

His partner, Marie Radford, said: “We were together for six years. I loved Ad, I won’t find anyone else like him again.

“He had a good heart and I don’t want anyone else. He was a nice guy and a lot of people liked him. I am going to miss him every day and every night.”

Ronaldo Griffiths, 20, who is accused of murdering Mr Ibrahim, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a brief hearing.

Griffiths, who wore a grey tracksuit, is also accused of attempted grievous bodily harm of Ahmed Osman during the same incident and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

The defendant, of Osprey Road, Redfield, Bristol was told that as he was charged with murder magistrates could not consider bail and would remand him into custody.

He was not asked to enter pleas to the three charges, and they were sent to Bristol Crown Court for trial.

Presiding justice Simon Brooks said: “Do you understand this is a procedural hearing and we have no right other than to remand you into custody?

“You will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on February 6.”

A post-mortem examination found Mr Ibrahim died from a stab wound.

Four other people have been arrested during the investigation.

A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released on police bail.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation and a 22-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

