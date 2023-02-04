Nicola Bulley: Family and friends question police theory that missing mother fell in river

Nicola Bulley ’s family and friends have questioned a police theory that the missing dog walker fell in a river .

In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” to back up the hypothesis.

Search teams from Lancashire Constabulary continue to trawl the River Wyre near St Michael’s on the ninth day of the search.

Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen close to the river around 9am on Friday 27 January.

