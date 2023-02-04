I’ve traveled all around the world with my husband but he refuses to go to Paris. His complaint about the city of lights is less about how expensive it is, and more about what you get for your money. For the price of a spacious suite with a view in another European city, in Paris, this can often equate to a shoebox with a pokey bathroom and window overlooking a back alley. There are of course some incredible hotels in Paris—among some of the best and most beautiful in the world. But to reserve a fairytale room in one of these addresses requires deep pockets—a night at Cheval Blanc Paris can reach into the thousands. Between the extraordinarily lavish and the woefully average, however, there are a handful of affordable gems in Paris. These are our favorite smart hotels in Paris where your dollar will go further—from less than $150 a night.

3 DAYS AGO