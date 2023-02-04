ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

An Eagles Championship Will Mean This Store Owes Its Customers $300,000

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Last November, John Calvecchio had an idea: If the Eagles won the Superbowl, he would refund purchases for more than $300 made from his Doylestown store, Sports Connection. Calvecchio made a video featuring Eagles rookie Nakobe Dean announcing the promotion, posted it to Instagram and sat back and waited. The promotion was wildly successful. Calvecchio said that since he posted that video, sales at his store, which sells sports trading cards, sneakers and team gear, have been “crazy.” But with the big game a week away, it looks like Calvecchio will have to pay up. By his estimate, he could end...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Local News

Chiefs QB Mahomes credits WCU training alumna for getting him ‘Super Bowl ready’

WEST CHESTER—The 2023 Super Bowl will be another nail-biter as two of today’s best quarter backs (QB) in the NFL — Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — compete in Arizona on Sunday, February 12. The historic match-up is happening in large part thanks to the professional healing skills of WCU Athletic Training alumna Julie Frymyer. Following the recent AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes, who was suffering from a painful high-ankle sprain but still managed to cinch a win for the Chiefs, tweeted, “Julie WAS the reason I was the guy I was on the field today! It takes everyone but she led the charge all week!!! Now let’s get Super Bowl ready!!”
WEST CHESTER, PA
bvmsports.com

Best Early options and theories about the Eagles top-ten draft choice

Eagles may consider stealing a few Buccaneers post Brady’s decision by Geoffrey Knox Eagles Draft Best Early options and theories about the Eagles top-ten draft choice by Travis Williams 1 minute ago Tweet Share x Pin Comment Next1 of 4Prev post Use your ← → (arrows) to browse With success comes options. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in the rarest…
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy