New York City, NY

New York Post

New beach to open in Manhattan this summer

Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village.  This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach.  “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
MANHATTAN, NY
mixmag.net

New 140-capacity club Outer Heaven opens in New York

A new 140-capacity club has opened in Manhattan, New York City, called Outer Heaven. Located at 191 Chrystie Street on the border of SoHo and Lower East Side, it features two rooms – a cocktail lounge fitted with a turntable and a “micro club” with a DJ booth and a small dancefloor, Resident Advisor reports.
MANHATTAN, NY
stupiddope.com

Anish Kapoor’s The Bean Lands in Tribeca After 15 Year Labor of Love

British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor specializes in installation and conceptual art, and over his arc, he’s created impressive works like Cloud Gate in Chicago’s Millennium Park, ArcelorMittal Orbit in London’s Olympic Park, and the Sky Mirror that showed at the Rockefeller Center in 2006. Kapoor has returned to New York City with his first permanent work there, entitled The Bean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spaces to Everything

This Valentine's Day A Romantic Restaurant in New York City

If you're looking for a romantic restaurant in New York City for Valentine's Day, go no further than the just-opened café. The high-end food and unique atmosphere of this café are both appealing. Everything about this restaurant is meant to make your night special, from the lovely artistic arrangement to the delectable meal. The restaurant has a sizable wine selection, a varied menu, and a notable selection of desserts. The Valentine's Day restaurant guarantees a sincere and exceptional evening thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and considerate personnel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Frosty Apple! NYC a ghost town as dangerously cold Arctic blast hits

New Yorkers are brr-acing for a cold snap. Manhattan was a ghost town Friday as a dangerous Arctic blast descended on the city — with only a handful of brave souls shivering through their outdoor jobs or die-hard workout routines. “I can’t feel my cheeks,” said Dalilah Negrete, a 26-year-old Upper West Side attorney, who was “cooling down” after a 9-mile run in Central Park. “I wore two layers on my bottoms, two layers on the top, and a hat. It does help, I can’t feel my legs right now, either — but it does help.” Temperatures plunged into the low-20s on Friday afternoon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This is the top neighborhood for renters to find a discount right now

A good deal is hard to come by in New York City real estate, but there are some discounts to be had in certain neighborhoods right now, according to StreetEasy. Four of them are in Manhattan: Nolita, Flatiron District, Chelsea, and the East Village. But Greenpoint, Brooklyn is the top neighborhood where renters are most likely to find a discount, StreetEasy’s latest market report says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Todd English to serve refined Greek fare and $3,500 wines by the glass

New York City’s prodigal chef Todd English has returned to open his first Big Apple restaurant in more than two decades, Side Dish has learned. English – who made waves with Olives NY at the W Hotel in Union Square when it opened in 2000, and who launched a national food court trend with his eponymously named Plaza Hotel food hall – will helm Pappas Taverna in Greenwich Village. The wood-fired Greek restaurant, which opens its doors Feb. 15, will provide a modern, playful take on Mediterranean cuisine, offer a $275-per-person 40-seat chef’s tasting room and serve $3,500 bottles of wine by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Brooklyn Roots is Serving Up Classic Italian

If you were wondering what ever happened to the Pig Guy, aka Thomas Perone, you will now find him at his red sauce joint called Brooklyn Roots. It originally opened in Sunset Park before settling in at its current location in Bay Ridge. The one thing we will say is come hungry. Even the heaviest of eaters will be leaving with a doggie bag at this family-friendly spot.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Progressives bewailing NYC’s black exodus have only themselves to blame

New York City’s black population has dropped 9% since 2000, with the exodus apparently accelerating after the eight disastrous de Blasio years. Advocates and officials wonder why, but there’s nothing unique about it: Black Americans mainly want the same things all Americans want.  The decline has been steepest among young black New Yorkers: The city’s number of black children and teens cratered by a fifth from 2010 to 2020. That means families are heading out — and many heading south.  Partly, it’s the city’s insane housing market, which is brutal on growing families. All the rent laws benefit the “haves”: people who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

