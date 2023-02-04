Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
New beach to open in Manhattan this summer
Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village. This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach. “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
mixmag.net
New 140-capacity club Outer Heaven opens in New York
A new 140-capacity club has opened in Manhattan, New York City, called Outer Heaven. Located at 191 Chrystie Street on the border of SoHo and Lower East Side, it features two rooms – a cocktail lounge fitted with a turntable and a “micro club” with a DJ booth and a small dancefloor, Resident Advisor reports.
stupiddope.com
Anish Kapoor’s The Bean Lands in Tribeca After 15 Year Labor of Love
British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor specializes in installation and conceptual art, and over his arc, he’s created impressive works like Cloud Gate in Chicago’s Millennium Park, ArcelorMittal Orbit in London’s Olympic Park, and the Sky Mirror that showed at the Rockefeller Center in 2006. Kapoor has returned to New York City with his first permanent work there, entitled The Bean.
This Valentine's Day A Romantic Restaurant in New York City
If you're looking for a romantic restaurant in New York City for Valentine's Day, go no further than the just-opened café. The high-end food and unique atmosphere of this café are both appealing. Everything about this restaurant is meant to make your night special, from the lovely artistic arrangement to the delectable meal. The restaurant has a sizable wine selection, a varied menu, and a notable selection of desserts. The Valentine's Day restaurant guarantees a sincere and exceptional evening thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and considerate personnel.
Concerns growing over Flaco, the owl that escaped Central Park Zoo
A local bird expert warns the Eurasian eagle owl named Flaco cannot survive on its own in the wild.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you’ll see fascinating historical sites that you won’t find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie’s Purefinder...
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
Frosty Apple! NYC a ghost town as dangerously cold Arctic blast hits
New Yorkers are brr-acing for a cold snap. Manhattan was a ghost town Friday as a dangerous Arctic blast descended on the city — with only a handful of brave souls shivering through their outdoor jobs or die-hard workout routines. “I can’t feel my cheeks,” said Dalilah Negrete, a 26-year-old Upper West Side attorney, who was “cooling down” after a 9-mile run in Central Park. “I wore two layers on my bottoms, two layers on the top, and a hat. It does help, I can’t feel my legs right now, either — but it does help.” Temperatures plunged into the low-20s on Friday afternoon. The...
NYC’s Economy Candy Expanding For 1st Time Since 1937!
Economy Candy, located on NYC’s Lower East Side is the city’s oldest retail candy shop. The shop is iconic and a fun visit for all ages. It’s pretty much guaranteed to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth!. For the first time in their history (founded in 1937), they’ll...
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Strange shoreline idol, ghostly abandoned NYC train station, boat left in the weirdest spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Here’s an idea: Get out of your car and walk around. That’s a good way to really see things on Staten Island. Including some pretty odd stuff. Like a weird waterfront carving that looks like some kind of idol. Or an abandoned train station...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is the top neighborhood for renters to find a discount right now
A good deal is hard to come by in New York City real estate, but there are some discounts to be had in certain neighborhoods right now, according to StreetEasy. Four of them are in Manhattan: Nolita, Flatiron District, Chelsea, and the East Village. But Greenpoint, Brooklyn is the top neighborhood where renters are most likely to find a discount, StreetEasy’s latest market report says.
Why do we need snow, and what happens if we don’t get it?
A snow drought occurs when there is an extended period of abnormally low snowpack.
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
The mayor’s office told News 12 the facility is temperature controlled and it is looking at additional heating options.
Todd English to serve refined Greek fare and $3,500 wines by the glass
New York City’s prodigal chef Todd English has returned to open his first Big Apple restaurant in more than two decades, Side Dish has learned. English – who made waves with Olives NY at the W Hotel in Union Square when it opened in 2000, and who launched a national food court trend with his eponymously named Plaza Hotel food hall – will helm Pappas Taverna in Greenwich Village. The wood-fired Greek restaurant, which opens its doors Feb. 15, will provide a modern, playful take on Mediterranean cuisine, offer a $275-per-person 40-seat chef’s tasting room and serve $3,500 bottles of wine by...
cititour.com
Brooklyn Roots is Serving Up Classic Italian
If you were wondering what ever happened to the Pig Guy, aka Thomas Perone, you will now find him at his red sauce joint called Brooklyn Roots. It originally opened in Sunset Park before settling in at its current location in Bay Ridge. The one thing we will say is come hungry. Even the heaviest of eaters will be leaving with a doggie bag at this family-friendly spot.
These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
Progressives bewailing NYC’s black exodus have only themselves to blame
New York City’s black population has dropped 9% since 2000, with the exodus apparently accelerating after the eight disastrous de Blasio years. Advocates and officials wonder why, but there’s nothing unique about it: Black Americans mainly want the same things all Americans want. The decline has been steepest among young black New Yorkers: The city’s number of black children and teens cratered by a fifth from 2010 to 2020. That means families are heading out — and many heading south. Partly, it’s the city’s insane housing market, which is brutal on growing families. All the rent laws benefit the “haves”: people who...
