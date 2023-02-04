Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Massachusetts AG files briefs in a pair of gun cases
(The Center Square) – Defending and upholding Massachusetts’ common-sense gun laws were the focus of briefs filed in a pair of ongoing legal cases. Coming on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, Massachusetts’ top law enforcement official Andrea Joy Campbell has taken action in court to protect laws intended to keep residents from experiencing gun violence.
commonwealthmagazine.org
DAs ignore many requests for public records
THE STATE’S DISTRICT attorneys are sworn to uphold the law, but when it comes to one particular law – the Massachusetts Public Records Law– they often fall short. Under the records law, citizens can file requests for records with state and municipal government entities and are entitled to receive them as long as the documents aren’t covered by one of the law’s exemptions or by attorney-client privilege. Even if exemptions or privilege are claimed, citizens can challenge the response by filing an appeal with the state’s supervisor of public records, who works out of the secretary of state’s office.
Can An Out of Jurisdiction Cop Pull You Over in Massachusetts?
First of all, I personally have never been pulled over by any officer that's not within their jurisdiction. However, there's times where officers do have to cross town lines such as to make court appearances. Today I will I admit I was cruising a little quicker than usual so when I saw a police cruiser going the other way, I immediately slowed down. However, that police officer was actually from two towns over!
Boston Globe
On its 235th anniversary, here are 10 questions to test your official Massachusetts knowledge
What's the state dinosaur? Folk hero? Game bird? See how many Bay State "officials" you know. What a long, strange 235 years it’s been! Feb. 6 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Massachusetts ratified the new U.S. Constitution and became the sixth of the original 13 states to join the Union. (Albeit as a commonwealth, because we like to be different.)
Healey against legalizing teacher strikes: "Kids have been through enough"
BOSTON -- Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and 37 other states but the Massachusetts Teachers Association plans to file legislation soon that would allow strikes. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller asked Gov. Maura Healey if she thought that was a good idea. "I don't. I've come to this Jon as the proud daughter of educators, I think we should be doing everything we can to support our educators, particularly in this time and what so many have been through with COVID. A lot of strain on our educators, also a lot of strain on our kids and families. Every day when I...
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wdkx.com
New Bill Introduced In Massachusetts Reduced Prison Terms For Inmates That Donate Organs
A new bill introduced in Massachusetts is making some noise. The bill would allow incarcerated people that donate bone marrow and organs to get a chance to be released early. The “Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program” was introduced by 2 state representatives Carlos Gonzales and Judith Garcia.
high-profile.com
ASM Announces New CEO
Boston – Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts (ASM) announced that former Massachusetts Senator James Welch has been selected to succeed Michael McDonagh as executive director/CEO. McDonagh spent four years at the helm of the organization. Welch assumed the role of CEO on Feb. 1. “Jim was raised in a construction...
Did You Know That Massachusetts Was Involved In Taking Down The Spy Balloon On Saturday?
Like many people across this great nation, were you glued to the TV on Saturday watching the U.S. military shoot down the high-altitude balloon sent from China? I know I certainly watched for a little while anyway. Just in case you missed it, here's a quick rundown: After flying over...
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud
Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
theberkshireedge.com
The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System must end
Kudos to Lee Middle and High School Principal Gregg Brighenti for calling for an end to the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS). The Massachusetts Teachers Association agrees and has long been an advocate of eliminating what is a punitive and unproductive practice, unless you’re a member of the testing industry reaping millions a year selling test prep and testing materials.
Mass. National Guard personnel deployed to Middle East
Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard were feted Sunday at a send-off ceremony before being deployed to various locations across the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS.
NECN
Nearly a Third of Laid-Off Wayfair Workers Live in Mass.
About one in three workers who were laid off in Wayfair Inc.'s latest round of job cuts last month lives in Massachusetts, the company told the Business Journal. The Boston online furniture retailer is among the many tech companies that are reducing their oversized staff in an effort to get to profitability. Last month, Wayfair announced a plan to "eliminate management layers" that resulted in the elimination of 1,750 global jobs, or approximately 10% of Wayfair's workforce.
20 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From Massachusetts
Man, I love that term. I was born and raised in Massachusetts. Being called a "Masshole" is a term of endearment. People are told they are a Masshole and feel proud, like they belong. What other state has as great of a nickname for the people who live there?. Nowhere.
National football post
More online sportsbooks approved in Massachusetts
Six more online sportsbooks received licensing approval in Massachusetts last week. With about two months remaining until online sports betting launches in the state, five of the six licenses applicants received unanimous approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Those five included Bally Bet, Betway, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointBets. The only...
Mass. Mazda Dealers Settle With State Over Claims of Racial Discrimination in Pricing
GoogleThe Massachusetts AG office claims documents analyzed between 2016 and 2018 showed the two Mazda dealerships charged Black and Latino customers significantly more for the same products.
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
Struggling Families Get Help To Get By
How do you and your family get by these days? Do you eat out less often? Maybe you don’t eat out at all. Do you buy clothes for you and your kids at discount stores? Perhaps you rely on second-hand stores. Have you had to move or downsize your apartment, or your car? Maybe you've even had to sell your house.
Comments / 5