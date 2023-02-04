ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Washington Examiner

Massachusetts AG files briefs in a pair of gun cases

(The Center Square) – Defending and upholding Massachusetts’ common-sense gun laws were the focus of briefs filed in a pair of ongoing legal cases. Coming on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, Massachusetts’ top law enforcement official Andrea Joy Campbell has taken action in court to protect laws intended to keep residents from experiencing gun violence.
commonwealthmagazine.org

DAs ignore many requests for public records

THE STATE’S DISTRICT attorneys are sworn to uphold the law, but when it comes to one particular law – the Massachusetts Public Records Law– they often fall short. Under the records law, citizens can file requests for records with state and municipal government entities and are entitled to receive them as long as the documents aren’t covered by one of the law’s exemptions or by attorney-client privilege. Even if exemptions or privilege are claimed, citizens can challenge the response by filing an appeal with the state’s supervisor of public records, who works out of the secretary of state’s office.
WSBS

Can An Out of Jurisdiction Cop Pull You Over in Massachusetts?

First of all, I personally have never been pulled over by any officer that's not within their jurisdiction. However, there's times where officers do have to cross town lines such as to make court appearances. Today I will I admit I was cruising a little quicker than usual so when I saw a police cruiser going the other way, I immediately slowed down. However, that police officer was actually from two towns over!
Boston Globe

On its 235th anniversary, here are 10 questions to test your official Massachusetts knowledge

What's the state dinosaur? Folk hero? Game bird? See how many Bay State "officials" you know. What a long, strange 235 years it’s been! Feb. 6 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Massachusetts ratified the new U.S. Constitution and became the sixth of the original 13 states to join the Union. (Albeit as a commonwealth, because we like to be different.)
CBS Boston

Healey against legalizing teacher strikes: "Kids have been through enough"

BOSTON -- Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and 37 other states but the Massachusetts Teachers Association plans to file legislation soon that would allow strikes. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller asked Gov. Maura Healey if she thought that was a good idea. "I don't. I've come to this Jon as the proud daughter of educators, I think we should be doing everything we can to support our educators, particularly in this time and what so many have been through with COVID. A lot of strain on our educators, also a lot of strain on our kids and families. Every day when I...
1420 WBSM

Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast

It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
high-profile.com

ASM Announces New CEO

Boston – Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts (ASM) announced that former Massachusetts Senator James Welch has been selected to succeed Michael McDonagh as executive director/CEO. McDonagh spent four years at the helm of the organization. Welch assumed the role of CEO on Feb. 1. “Jim was raised in a construction...
beckersasc.com

Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud

Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
theberkshireedge.com

The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System must end

Kudos to Lee Middle and High School Principal Gregg Brighenti for calling for an end to the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS). The Massachusetts Teachers Association agrees and has long been an advocate of eliminating what is a punitive and unproductive practice, unless you’re a member of the testing industry reaping millions a year selling test prep and testing materials.
NECN

Nearly a Third of Laid-Off Wayfair Workers Live in Mass.

About one in three workers who were laid off in Wayfair Inc.'s latest round of job cuts last month lives in Massachusetts, the company told the Business Journal. The Boston online furniture retailer is among the many tech companies that are reducing their oversized staff in an effort to get to profitability. Last month, Wayfair announced a plan to "eliminate management layers" that resulted in the elimination of 1,750 global jobs, or approximately 10% of Wayfair's workforce.
National football post

More online sportsbooks approved in Massachusetts

Six more online sportsbooks received licensing approval in Massachusetts last week. With about two months remaining until online sports betting launches in the state, five of the six licenses applicants received unanimous approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Those five included Bally Bet, Betway, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointBets. The only...
WUPE

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
BR Rogers

Struggling Families Get Help To Get By

How do you and your family get by these days? Do you eat out less often? Maybe you don’t eat out at all. Do you buy clothes for you and your kids at discount stores? Perhaps you rely on second-hand stores. Have you had to move or downsize your apartment, or your car? Maybe you've even had to sell your house.
