Heesen’s first launch of 2023 was fittingly monumental. The superyacht in question, which left the Dutch yard’s facility in Oss on January 27, delivers in terms of size, style and speed. Christened Ultra G, the 197-footer tips a hat to Heesen’s half-century legacy of delivering ultra-fast yachts yet is firmly rooted in the here and now. The custom vessel, previously known as Project SkyFall, was inspired by two sportfishing yachts that Heesen launched in the ‘90s (Obsession and Red Sapphire). Of course, the newcomer is equipped with all the innovations the yard and industry have pioneered over the past 40 years. For...

4 DAYS AGO