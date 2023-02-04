Read full article on original website
This Ultra-Fast 197-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 37 Knots at Full Tilt
Heesen’s first launch of 2023 was fittingly monumental. The superyacht in question, which left the Dutch yard’s facility in Oss on January 27, delivers in terms of size, style and speed. Christened Ultra G, the 197-footer tips a hat to Heesen’s half-century legacy of delivering ultra-fast yachts yet is firmly rooted in the here and now. The custom vessel, previously known as Project SkyFall, was inspired by two sportfishing yachts that Heesen launched in the ‘90s (Obsession and Red Sapphire). Of course, the newcomer is equipped with all the innovations the yard and industry have pioneered over the past 40 years. For...
New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed
Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Boat of the Week: This 179-Foot Sailing Yacht Once Raced Regattas—and Won. Now It’s Ready to Cruise the World.
Most owners believe their yachts deliver a one-of-a-kind experience. Sailing yacht Q takes that conviction to another level. Built by Alloy Yachts, a shipyard that no longer exists, and designed by Ed Dubois of Dubois Naval Architects, who sadly died in 2016, Q is a true limited edition that has just completed a major overhaul of the interior and systems.The 179-foot custom-built ketch is one of the fastest sailing superyachts ever built. Originally delivered by Auckland-based Alloy in 2008 under the name Mondango, the yacht’s pedigreed build team and successful regatta career did not go unnoticed. It caught the eye...
Tasmanian Luxury Wilderness Cruise Operator Launches Odalisque III Cruise Ship
On Board, a luxury wilderness expedition cruise company in Tasmania, has launched the Odalisque III liveaboard cruise ship, which was designed by Incat Crowther. On Board launched Odalisque III in January 2023 with a public ceremony attended by local media at Hobart’s historic Constitution Dock, and the , a 24-meter boutique vessel is now set for its maiden voyage into the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.
Exploring the Various Types of Fishing Boats and Their Prices
Fishing boats come in all shapes and sizes, and the price of a fishing boat can vary greatly depending on the type of boat and its features. One popular type of fishing boat is the bass boat. These boats are typically between 16 and 22 feet long and are designed for freshwater fishing. They usually have a shallow draft, which allows them to navigate in shallow waters, and are equipped with a trolling motor and fish-finding electronics. Bass boats can range in price from $15,000 to $50,000.
Concept for a 60,000 Passenger Cruise Ship Is Shaped Like a Turtle
Different companies and cruise lines have come up with some interesting cruise ship concepts over the years. We’ve seen the one mile long Freedom ship and the cool looking 430,000 gross ton Project Trimaran, but now there’s a concept that’s a giant turtle shaped cruise ship that can carry up to 60,000 passengers.
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
Italy’s Age-Old Gozzo Fishing Boat Is Getting a Second Life. Here Are 3 Boatmakers Reimagining the Design for Today.
The newest trend for express cruisers in North American waters is based on a centuries-old Italian fishing boat. The traditional gozzo rounded stern and bow are immediately recognizable, and while the original style featured masts and sails, today’s interpretations are more likely to have planing hulls and high-performance engines. But true aficionados are just as enamored with the Rubenesque design and romantic history of the vessel as they are with its modern handling characteristics, viewing the gozzo as the ideal platform for a prized one-off rather than a cookie-cutter acquisition. “We spend a lot of time customizing the boats— like a...
The Oregon Lab Where Scientists Are Riding the Waves to a Brighter Future
On the far western edge of the Oregon State University campus, tucked between verdant farmlands and a sports field, an extraordinary facility is hosting experiments that could save humanity. It’s called the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Lab, and it’s one of the only places in the world where engineers can build a shoreline to order.
On this day in 2005: Ellen MacArthur smashes round the world sailing record
Yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur smashed the record for the fastest single-handed circumnavigation of the globe 18 years ago.MacArthur, then 28, completed her 27,354-mile odyssey in 71 days, 14 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds on February 7, 2005.With an average speed on the water of 15.9 knots, she beat the previous record set by Frenchman Francis Joyon by more than a day.It was an astounding achievement given that many in sailing had predicted Joyon’s mark, set only in 2004, would last many years. Joyon had taken more than 20 days off the previous record in completing his journey in 72...
The Ocean Cleanup receives $25 million from Joe Gebbia
The Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch nonprofit working to rid the oceans of plastic pollution, has announced a $25 million commitment from Airbnb and Samara co-founder and Giving Pledge signatory Joe Gebbia. The largest private donation to The Ocean Cleanup to date will support expanded operations—cleaning up the existing legacy plastic...
Onboard Obsession: The Thrill of Go-Karting on a Mega Cruise Ship
Onboard Obsession is a new series that explores the can't-miss highlights of the best-loved cruises—from the shore excursions to book to the spa treatments too relaxing to pass up. Eighteen decks above the cold Atlantic Ocean, I pulled on a balaclava and helmet and did something I hadn’t done...
Silent Yachts Just Launched the First Electric Catamaran From Its New Italian Shipyard
Silent Yachts is saying “ciao” to an exciting new chapter. The Austrian outfit, which began building yachts in 2009, just launched the very first Silent 60 electric catamaran from its new shipyard in Italy. Spanning more than five acres, the Fano site encompasses four giant sheds in which a team of 200 or so work on Silent’s designs. The inaugural cat to debut in Italy was a Silent 60. Introduced in 2021, this constantly evolving model represents the pinnacle of clean, emissions-free cruising. (Robb Report enjoyed a smooth and quiet ride on the third hull in the series last summer, in fact.)...
My bad trip – we wanted a charming money-saver but the overnight ferry was The Shining on the sea
It was almost empty, from another era and didn’t even take us to where we were going
Shark Gets Major Air and Launches Itself on Boat
Like something straight out of the Jaws franchise, an angler caught the wild moment a high-flying shark flew out of the water and landed on their boat. The moment took place last August off the coast of Maine. Check out the shark getting massive air in the clip below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIay2KFfGpc.
