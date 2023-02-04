Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Milwaukee Recreation's Daddy-Daughter Dance
Milwaukee Recreation's daddy-daughter dance is back. And it's almost time to take to the dance floor. Jason Blocker joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Brew City Pickles; how they make them so tasty
If you like pickles, or anything that’s pickled or pickle flavored, you’re going to love shopping at Milwaukee’s only pickle store. Brian Kramp is at Brew City Pickles with a look at how they make their pickles so tasty.
Brew City Pickles; all things pickled
MILWAUKEE - Brew City Pickles started pickling and jarring pickles and vegetables back in 2017. Today, they have a store dedicated to, you guessed it, all things pickled! Brian Kramp is at Milwaukee’s only store dedicated to all things pickled.
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies
MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
Milwaukee's American Rescue Plan money: How will $92M be spent?
MILWAUKEE - It's your money: How should Milwaukee spend the remaining $92 million from the American Rescue Act (ARPA)? The Common Council is working on making those decisions and needs your opinions. Shy Mcelroy is not shy about sharing her thoughts on where the money should go. To her, the...
SHARP Unwrapped: Gourmet meals made with McDonald's ingredients
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The SHARP Unwrapped: Waukesha Edition will take place at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SHARP's Unwrapped event will feature top chefs from Waukesha County transforming ingredients from McDonald's suppliers into sweet and savory dishes. Chefs will...
2023 Grammy Awards recap; a night for the record books
MILWAUKEE - The 65th Grammy Awards took place Sunday night, and it was one for the record books! Gino Salomone recaps some of the show's biggest moments.
Milwaukee teenage girl missing; last seen near 9th and Dakota
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in connection with their search for 15-year-old Delilah Bolden. Officials say Bolden was last seen near 9th and Dakota on Milwaukee's south side around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Bolden is described as a female, African American, 5'7" tall, weighing...
Milwaukee 24th and Maple fire, 3 homes burned, neighbors 'in shock'
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors said they're grateful everyone survived a two-alarm fire near 24th and Maple Sunday, Feb. 5 involving three homes. One was a total loss. Those in the neighborhood said it was frightening to watch this fire unfold. "My daughter opened up the curtain of the house, and she...
Black History Month: STEM icons honored in youth art contest
MILWAUKEE - In honor of Black History Month, a few kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee are creating art that recognizes Black STEM icons. The Clubs and UScellular are down to seven finalists for the contest, which is underway for the seventh time. "It's our seventh annual...
Cancer screenings at Gee's Clippers 'a chance to catch things sooner'
Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee held its second annual free skin, hair and nail screening event. It focused on screening for certain types of cancer.
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
High School Hot Shot - Grace Kondrakiewicz
One Slinger freshman is carrying on her family's love for the slopes and for the arts in her own unique way. That's what makes Grace Kondrakiewicz this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
Critically missing Milwaukee girl found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say 11-year-old Charlene Ruffin has been found safe. The original missing person report is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Charlene Ruffin was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1 near 62nd and Villard around...
Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
21st and Wright shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 21st and Wright on Sunday morning, Feb. 5. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Officials said a firearm was recovered. Milwaukee police are looking...
UWM seismograph records Turkey earthquake on Sunday evening, Feb. 5
MILWAUKEE - The seismograph at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Geosciences Department registered the Turkey earthquake on Sunday evening, Feb. 5 – even though it is nearly 5,800 miles from Milwaukee. The listing on the UWM website notes the signals from the earthquake registered at 7:17 p.m. Sunday. It even...
17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
