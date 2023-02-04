Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Video showing car driving by Agawam school bus stop raises safety concerns
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has obtained video of a close call at a school bus stop in Agawam that is raising safety concerns. We showed the video to one state legislator who said that the situation could have been fatal. The video obtained by Western Mass News...
Loaded firearm, drugs found after shots fired report in Chicopee
A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs after a report of shots fired Saturday.
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
One person was injured in Elliot Street shooting in Springfield
A man was injured in a shooting on Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
Police seek find missing 70-year-old man from Wilbraham
Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man from Wilbraham.
WMUR.com
13-year-old missing Winchester girl safety located
WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and Winchester police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found. State police said Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester Friday night and was reported missing. Police said she was safely located Sunday afternoon.
West Springfield Police looking to identify suspect wanted for stealing from a business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connecting with stealing from a business.
PD: Person allegedly used counterfeit money at Sturbridge Walmart
Sturbridge police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person that used fake money at a business.
westernmassnews.com
BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
westernmassnews.com
Over 34k bags of heroin seized during Holyoke investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three individuals in Holyoke were arrested Thursday following an intensive narcotics investigation by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force. According to the DA’s office, the investigation centered around trafficking out of 392 Pleasant Street in Holyoke. On Thursday, February...
Ludlow police locate missing 37-year-old
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking public help to locate 37-year-old Anthony Gallucci.
VIDEO: Bobcat spotted on camera in Chicopee
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their driveway in Chicopee.
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
18-year-old flown to hospital after car crash in Holland
One person was flown in a helicopter to a hospital after a car accident on Sturbridge Road on Sunday.
One person rescued during fire on East Silver Street in Westfield
Crews worked to put out a fire at a two-family home on East Silver Street in Westfield Monday morning.
Two guns, drugs found in Springfield home
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
Fire at home on West Ave. in Ludlow may have been caused by defrosting frozen pipes
The Ludlow Fire Department is reminding residents to avoid using any kind of open flame to thaw frozen pipes.
NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
6-month-old baby dies when tree falls on car in western Massachusetts
Heavy winds in western Massachusetts are being blamed for a tree that fell on a vehicle on Friday, killing a 6-month-old baby and seriously injuring a 23-year-old woman.
