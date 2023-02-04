Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
msn.com
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Roughly 4 in 10 say state of union is strong ahead of Biden address: survey
Around 4 in 10 Americans in a new poll feel the state of the U.S. union is strong ahead of President Biden’s annual address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. A Monmouth University poll found just 39 percent of Americans think the union is strong, down from 46 percent who said the same…
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The people of New Hampshire vs. Joe Biden
Biden wants to put South Carolina’s primary first. But New Hampshire refuses to go second.
POLITICO
Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden
Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Biden’s post-midterm honeymoon shows signs of ending
The post-midterm honeymoon President Biden experienced in recent months could be coming to an end. Biden experienced a boost following the midterm elections with a better-than-expected outcome that had Democrats holding their Senate majority and losing the House — but keeping their losses down. The president has also been bolstered by record-high jobs numbers and…
POLITICO
Biden's art of the deal
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
Biden, Cabinet visiting 20 states after State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to at least 20 states next week to discuss his economic agenda after his Tuesday night address to Congress, the White House announced Friday. Biden is expected to devote...
Blinken says he had no knowledge of documents taken to Penn Biden Center
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he had no knowledge at the time of any classified documents taken to the Penn Biden Center, after some classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered at the center. read more.
President Biden To Deliver State Of The Union Address
President Biden’s speechwriters have likely been making last-minute changes to the State of the Union address he’ll deliver Tuesday night, thanks to the alleged Chinese spy balloon that found its way into U.S. airspace last week and which an American F-22 eventually shot down on Saturday. While the...
Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
President Biden on Tuesday will deliver the State of the Union address to a divided Congress, which will bring him face-to-face for the first time with the new GOP House majority. The address always represents a chance for the president to speak to a large national audience. This one comes as lawmakers and the president…
President Biden visiting Madison on Feb. 8 following State of the Union
President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Madison, Wisconsin on Feb. 8, following his State of the Union speech.
Biden’s tough sales job
Team Biden is convinced that its State of the Union challenge tomorrow is as much about perception as reality. Why it matters: Economic indicators are heading in the exact direction the White House predicted, but voters are deeply skeptical that the economy is working for them. Team Biden is eager...
Are GOP rivals underestimating Trump?
Unlike 2016, Trump has a clear path to the nomination, says Washington Post columnist David Byler: "He doesn't have the same resistance of, 'Oh, he's just a reality tv star...' These last years have transformed him into really the party's elder statesman, for better or worse."
Hinting at 2024 re-election, Biden tells Democrats ‘we’re just getting started’
President Biden was serenaded with chants of “four more years” as he addressed a partisan audience of Democratic officials and activists and hinted at a 2024 re-election campaign
White House claims the Biden economic plan is working
In a February 6th official statement, the White House released a fact sheet claiming the economy is strong. According to the release, in his State of the Union address tomorrow night, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET, President Biden plans to showcase his two year’s worth of accomplishments achieved concerning restoring the economy and creating more job opportunities than any other president before. In addition, he will talk about the steps taken toward decreasing costs and giving families more financial wiggle room. This includes reducing prescription drug prices, healthcare premiums, and energy bills while driving the rate of uninsured people to unprecedented lows. Further, he will discuss how the surge in infrastructure, semiconductor, and clean energy manufacturing has provided an economic boost to areas of the country that have been neglected and generated countless jobs, many of which do not require a college degree.
