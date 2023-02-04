ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

msn.com

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
POLITICO

Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden

Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Biden’s post-midterm honeymoon shows signs of ending

The post-midterm honeymoon President Biden experienced in recent months could be coming to an end.  Biden experienced a boost following the midterm elections with a better-than-expected outcome that had Democrats holding their Senate majority and losing the House — but keeping their losses down. The president has also been bolstered by record-high jobs numbers and…
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Biden's art of the deal

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
ALASKA STATE
Axios

Biden’s tough sales job

Team Biden is convinced that its State of the Union challenge tomorrow is as much about perception as reality. Why it matters: Economic indicators are heading in the exact direction the White House predicted, but voters are deeply skeptical that the economy is working for them. Team Biden is eager...
CNN

Are GOP rivals underestimating Trump?

Unlike 2016, Trump has a clear path to the nomination, says Washington Post columnist David Byler: "He doesn't have the same resistance of, 'Oh, he's just a reality tv star...' These last years have transformed him into really the party's elder statesman, for better or worse."
WASHINGTON STATE
Carla Paton

White House claims the Biden economic plan is working

In a February 6th official statement, the White House released a fact sheet claiming the economy is strong. According to the release, in his State of the Union address tomorrow night, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET, President Biden plans to showcase his two year’s worth of accomplishments achieved concerning restoring the economy and creating more job opportunities than any other president before. In addition, he will talk about the steps taken toward decreasing costs and giving families more financial wiggle room. This includes reducing prescription drug prices, healthcare premiums, and energy bills while driving the rate of uninsured people to unprecedented lows. Further, he will discuss how the surge in infrastructure, semiconductor, and clean energy manufacturing has provided an economic boost to areas of the country that have been neglected and generated countless jobs, many of which do not require a college degree.

