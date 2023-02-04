In a February 6th official statement, the White House released a fact sheet claiming the economy is strong. According to the release, in his State of the Union address tomorrow night, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET, President Biden plans to showcase his two year’s worth of accomplishments achieved concerning restoring the economy and creating more job opportunities than any other president before. In addition, he will talk about the steps taken toward decreasing costs and giving families more financial wiggle room. This includes reducing prescription drug prices, healthcare premiums, and energy bills while driving the rate of uninsured people to unprecedented lows. Further, he will discuss how the surge in infrastructure, semiconductor, and clean energy manufacturing has provided an economic boost to areas of the country that have been neglected and generated countless jobs, many of which do not require a college degree.

4 HOURS AGO