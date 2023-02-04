This Oklahoma basketball game was over from the very beginning — as several have gone lately — and the Sooners postseason might have gone right with it. West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first 10 minutes, but that wasn’t the worst of it. The Mountaineers outscored the listless Sooners 31 to 8 over the final nine minutes of the first half and took a 56-30 lead to the locker room at the half.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO