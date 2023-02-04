Read full article on original website
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Sooner Club announces $250K gift from OU family in Norman to support Love's Field
NORMAN, Okla. — A generous family in Norman has donated $250,000 to support Love's Field, the future home of champions. The Sooner Club announced the news Tuesday morning. Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is, of course, already underway on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd.. The Sooners broke ground last September on what's set to be an incredible new facility.
Oklahoma Softball: Why Patty Gasso Says Tough Schedule Provides 'Competitive Advantage'
Oklahoma was looking to bolster its schedule in pursuit of a third straight national championship, and Patty Gasso did just that.
Sooners storm back from double digits down in final five minutes to stun Baylor 98-92 in OT
With 26 seconds left, the Sooners trailed by five points and had a less than 1% chance of winning, per ESPN’s win probability tracker. A Nevaeh Tot layup and Taylor Robertson 3-pointer later, and all of a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes was erased. Five minutes of overtime later, so were the Baylor Bears’ hopes of fending off the Sooners, as the visiting Crimson and Cream clad kept their second-place standing in the Big 12 intact with a thrilling 98-92 victory Tuesday evening inside the Ferrell Center.
Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways as Sooner men sink to a new low
This Oklahoma basketball game was over from the very beginning — as several have gone lately — and the Sooners postseason might have gone right with it. West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first 10 minutes, but that wasn’t the worst of it. The Mountaineers outscored the listless Sooners 31 to 8 over the final nine minutes of the first half and took a 56-30 lead to the locker room at the half.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK
Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
ONLY ON FOX23: Stitt explains why E.S.A. plan currently doesn’t fully cover private school tuition
Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) explained to FOX23 during a one-on-one interview why his proposal before the legislature to give families money towards school choice but may not pick up all of the tab for private school options.
Woman says OG&E won’t pay her promised reimbursement for broken gas line
A former Mustang homeowner is saying OG&E owes her money and they're giving her the runaround.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl
The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
visitokc.com
OKC's Cajun and Creole Cuisine
Like any great port city, New Orleans is home to a diverse population, and the Cajuns – Europeans displaced from Acadia (now Nova Scotia) hundreds of years ago – are a unique culture representing an amalgamation of many different cultures. According to some historians, a generalized rule that...
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory Settler
An estimated 50,000 people surrounded Indian Territory before the Oklahoma Land Rush began on April 22, 1889. Also known as "Eighty-niners," "Boomers" and "Sooners", within hours towns that would be named Oklahoma City and Guthrie each had populations of over 10,000.
City of OKC plans to replace May Ave. bridge over NW Expressway due to safety concerns
It’s been almost seven years since one of Oklahoma City’s busiest bridges collapsed when a semi hauling a boom lift hit the May Ave. bridge over Northwest Expressway. The collapsed portion was fixed, but now there are plans to replace the entire bridge as thousands of vehicles cross it each day.
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
KOCO
Bald eagle caught on camera at Edmond dog park
EDMOND, Okla. — A bald eagle was spotted Tuesday at a dog park in Edmond. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. A viewer told KOCO 5 that they took a picture of the bald eagle around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the pond at the dog park near East 33rd Street and Rankin Terrace.
247Sports
