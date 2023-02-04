ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooner Club announces $250K gift from OU family in Norman to support Love's Field

NORMAN, Okla. — A generous family in Norman has donated $250,000 to support Love's Field, the future home of champions. The Sooner Club announced the news Tuesday morning. Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is, of course, already underway on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd.. The Sooners broke ground last September on what's set to be an incredible new facility.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooners storm back from double digits down in final five minutes to stun Baylor 98-92 in OT

With 26 seconds left, the Sooners trailed by five points and had a less than 1% chance of winning, per ESPN’s win probability tracker. A Nevaeh Tot layup and Taylor Robertson 3-pointer later, and all of a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes was erased. Five minutes of overtime later, so were the Baylor Bears’ hopes of fending off the Sooners, as the visiting Crimson and Cream clad kept their second-place standing in the Big 12 intact with a thrilling 98-92 victory Tuesday evening inside the Ferrell Center.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways as Sooner men sink to a new low

This Oklahoma basketball game was over from the very beginning — as several have gone lately — and the Sooners postseason might have gone right with it. West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first 10 minutes, but that wasn’t the worst of it. The Mountaineers outscored the listless Sooners 31 to 8 over the final nine minutes of the first half and took a 56-30 lead to the locker room at the half.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?

As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK

Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
EL RENO, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl

The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
KFOR

OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

OKC's Cajun and Creole Cuisine

Like any great port city, New Orleans is home to a diverse population, and the Cajuns – Europeans displaced from Acadia (now Nova Scotia) hundreds of years ago – are a unique culture representing an amalgamation of many different cultures. According to some historians, a generalized rule that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OnlyInYourState

Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma

If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Bald eagle caught on camera at Edmond dog park

EDMOND, Okla. — A bald eagle was spotted Tuesday at a dog park in Edmond. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. A viewer told KOCO 5 that they took a picture of the bald eagle around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the pond at the dog park near East 33rd Street and Rankin Terrace.
EDMOND, OK
247Sports

247Sports

